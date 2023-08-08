DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Verdantas, a private-equity-backed solution provider of sustainable infrastructure engineering, planning, and environmental science services that supports clients’ sustainability, resiliency, digital transformation, and strategic infrastructure objectives, announced today that industry veteran Rebecca Ashton will become the Verdantas Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective August 14, 2023, replacing Jesse Kropelnicki as COO as he assumes the CEO role for Verdantas.
"I have personally worked side-by-side with Rebecca and know what operational tangibles and personal values she will bring to our company and to our people,” said Jesse Kropelnicki, Incoming CEO of Verdantas. “She is deeply collaborative and inclusive in her leadership approach, an empathetic leader, and understands the power of communication and data-driven decision-making to build upon our company’s growth and efficiency in the marketplace. She sees our people-focused commitment as a winning cultural strategy to differentiate us with our clients, acquisitions, and our people. I’m extremely excited about what Rebecca’s experience and insights will bring to our continued success at Verdantas.”
"I am truly honored and thrilled to join Verdantas as the COO,” said Rebecca Ashton, incoming COO of Verdantas. “Building upon the vision and long string of company successes in recent years, I look forward to bringing a commitment to fostering a culture that values every individual’s contribution and working together to advance our position in the industry. I’m excited to be reunited with Jesse and look forward to working with the exceptional operational team he has developed.”
Chris Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, "We are excited about the bright future ahead under Rebecca’s leadership and the vision of our incoming CEO, Jesse Kropelnicki. At RTC Partners, we remain committed to supporting VDT's growth and success, and we eagerly anticipate achieving significant growth targets while creating lasting value for clients, employees, and shareholders."
About Verdantas
Verdantas currently employs over 900 people in 40 offices across the US and is home to many of the industry's top scientists, engineers, and technical experts. Verdantas operates a people-focused culture, concentrating on the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities where they live and work. The company is actively hiring across all disciplines and seeking additional companies with a strategic and cultural fit.
About RTC Partners
RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com.
