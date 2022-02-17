Rebecca Humphries, Senior Vice President at Endeavor Bank, Elected as Chairperson of California Southern Small Business Development Corporation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 17, 2022--
Rebecca Humphries, senior vice president at Endeavor Bank, has been elected by her peers at California Southern Small Business Development Corporation to chair its board. Her two-year term starts immediately.
Humphries will support the organization’s mission to secure financing for small businesses that have great potential but may not qualify for a conventional loan on their own.
“We are excited to have Rebecca as the elected Chair,” said Juan Carlos Hernandez, President and CEO of California Southern Small Business Development Corporation. “Her knowledge of The State Guarantee Loan Program has allowed for her to provide access to capital to various businesses. In addition, her leadership in the banking community has been a resource to expand our services across the State of California.”
California Southern SBDC is a non-profit chartered and regulated by the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (I Bank) to provide loan guarantees to financial institutions. The State of California Small Business Loan Guarantee Program (SBLGP) is funded annually by the Governor of the State of California and is designed to help small businesses expand, grow, create, and retain jobs in California.
“As a banker, knowing how to use California Southern SBDC services helps me advise my clients about the best way forward to securing a loan,” said Humphries. “I’m proud to lead this organization and help spread the word about our value proposition.”
California Southern SBDC has longstanding and trusted relationships with more than 40 banks and lending institutions, including Endeavor Bank. The program places emphasis on assisting small businesses by assuming a portion of the financial risk, particularly for minority and women-owned businesses that may not be able to qualify for a bank loan without a guarantee.
“Rebecca is a great example of a true community banker,” said Endeavor Bank President Steve Sefton. “She understands the importance of a financial institution’s role in empowering the business community around it. I’m confident she will be a great leader for California Southern SBDC.”
Since 1989, California Southern SBDC has helped create more than 4,000 new jobs in a variety of industry sectors including construction, hospitality, ancillary medical services, service industry and craft brewing.
Humphries has served as a board member of California Southern SBDC for the past seven years. She also spent many years on the board of an East County San Diego youth sports organization. She is a resident of El Cajon, California.
