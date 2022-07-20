NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
Seaport Global, an independent credit sales, trading and capital markets firm with broad, global reach to institutional investors announced that Rebwar Berzinji has joined the firm as Managing Director, Global Head of the Restructuring and Recapitalizations Advisory Group. Mr. Berzinji is joined at Seaport Global by his partner, Dan Vellon, as Managing Director.
Mr. Berzinji is the Founder of Pericles Capital, a former boutique advisory firm. Operating at Seaport Global under the trade name Seaport Pericles, Mr. Berzinji will manage a team focusing on advising clients on restructurings, recapitalizations, and related transactions in distressed or dislocated sectors. In addition, Mr. Berzinji and team will work closely with Seaport Global Asset Management (SGAM), supporting family offices and institutional investors interested in investing capital in select dislocated sectors.
Mr. Berzinji’s experience spans 27 years of crisis management, financial restructurings and distressed investing. In addition to North American clients, he has advised corporate and governmental clients across the globe, including restructurings in Ukraine, Colombia and the MENA region. Most recently, Mr. Berzinji formed and advised the Ad Hoc Equity Committee of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., leading the committee to a successful recapitalization of Hertz, a significant win for his clients.
As a principal investor, Mr. Berzinji invested across the capital structure in several sectors including industrials, retails, energy and TMT while serving and leading several chapter 11 committees. Prior to founding Pericles Capital, Mr. Berzinji held senior positions at Rothschild, Inc. and Ahab Capital Management, Inc. Mr. Vellon’s experience of ten years spans investment banking and principal investing with a focus on complex situations across industrials, power, utilities, TMT and healthcare.
Jack Mascone, Seaport Global’s Head of Capital Markets, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rebwar Berzinji and his team to Seaport Global. Their history of providing superior client service is an ideal complement to Seaport Global’s ethos of building strong client relationships by delivering complex and creative solutions for our corporate clients. They are uniquely well-positioned to leverage our existing Corporate Finance, Sales and Trading platform to develop a top-tier Restructuring and Advisory practice. ”
Mr Berzinji said, “We are excited to join Seaport Global and look forward to being part of their premier client service culture. With their deep credit expertise, global reach and strong client relationships, we think Seaport Pericles can leverage our history of success into a larger practice servicing a broader section of the market. We also look forward to the opportunity to deliver institutional clients and family offices unique capital solutions into dislocated sectors via the Seaport Global Asset Management platform.”
About Seaport Global
Seaport Global Holdings LLC is a leading capital markets firm, providing robust sales, trading and research services and the resources of a full-service investment bank. Seaport Global combines its extensive knowledge, solid relationships and deep distribution platform to serve its clients’ most unique business requirements. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices across the US and Europe. Visit www.seaportglobal.com to learn more.
