Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance, today announced the Reciprocity® Community Edition, a free version of Reciprocity’s AI-powered, integrated Risk Observation, Assessment, and Remediation (ROAR) Platform.
The Reciprocity ROAR Platform provides organizations with a game-changing level of risk insight - at both the business process level and at the executive, corporate level - to make risk more manageable. This real-time view of risk within the context of business activities empowers security teams with the actionable insights they need to identify, understand, and act on risk to optimize security.
With the Reciprocity Community Edition, users will have access to both applications built on the ROAR Platform – ZenComply and ZenRisk – and be able to create one cyber assurance program that helps them make more strategic decisions relating to any of the five Trust Services Categories: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
“With our ROAR platform, companies can quickly gain visibility and insight into real-time risk framed around their business priorities, which enables them to make better decisions for their organizations,” said Michael Maggio, CEO and Chief Product Officer, Reciprocity. “This approach is such a ‘game changer’ for the industry that we’ve introduced our Reciprocity Community Edition to enable every company to experience the difference it can make to their business.”
The ROAR Platform delivers rich, expert-provided guidance that enables companies to protect their most valuable assets, quantify the value of security investments, accelerate business initiatives, and effectively inform leadership on the levels of risk and improvements. The Reciprocity Community Edition offers companies unlimited time to explore the platform, as well as providing access to the Reciprocity Community, a self-service destination that offers access to additional resources such as guides, training, and forums.
About Reciprocity
Reciprocity is pioneering a first-of-its-kind approach to IT risk management that ties an organization’s risk directly to its business strategy. The fully integrated and automated Reciprocity ROAR Platform, which underpins the Reciprocity ZenRisk and ZenComply applications, empowers security executives to communicate the direct impact of risk on high-priority business initiatives to key stakeholders, helping them make smarter, more informed decisions. With Reciprocity, InfoSec teams can strategically support their organization and foster company growth by optimizing resources and mitigating expensive data breaches, system failures, lost opportunities and vulnerabilities with their customers’ data.
