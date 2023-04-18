DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), the leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, today announced that it has acquired its first premier recreational storage facility in “The Show Me State” of Missouri.
RecNation is the first institutional grade specialized storage company created to serve the growing need for RV & Boat storage. The Company is focused on designing, building and operating premium recreational and marine storage facilities, as well as developing full-service recreational hubs across the country in an effort to cultivate a national community of outdoor enthusiasts. As a leading, best-in-class operator in the U.S., the Company has quickly expanded its footprint to serve a growing base of customers looking for safe, secure storage for their beloved toys which is significantly supply constrained.
Recently, the company also expanded its product offering and now provides customers with the ability to rent their RV and monetize their vehicles which is equivalent to an “AirBnB” but for RVs, and also provides customers with a RV resale program, in which RecNation provides marketing and sales support to customers interested in selling their RVs.
The new acquisitions expand RecNation’s platform to 47 locations spread across six states making it the largest specialized boat and RV storage platform in the country. The two acquisitions in Missouri provide the company with four facilities surrounding the greater Kansas City area which enables the company to provide a high quality storage facility to all of the people that live in that area. 90% of the population in Missouri live near the Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas.
Missouri is an unbelievably beautiful state which has six national park including Gateway National Arch Park, George Washington Carver National Monument and Harry Truman National Historic site, as well as dozens of other state and national forests. The state is also home to two of the largest lakes in the country – Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake which offer all types of water sport activities including boating, fishing and camping. Importantly, Missouri is also home to the largest brewery in the world which all of RecNation’s customers find particularly noteworthy.
"We have started the year really strong, increasing our locations by close to 20% and our leasable capacity by 25% and importantly, we expanded the platform into two additional states this year,” says Gary Wojtaszek, Chief Camper & Founder of RecNation. “The RV & Boat storage industry is still very much in its infancy which has been starved of high quality storage facilities demanded by customers to store their expensive vehicles. We expect the continued demographic trends associated with a desire to ‘work from anywhere’ and spending more time outdoors will continue to drive demand for the next decade. The addition of our RecRental Product offering - which operates like an AirBnB for RVs - is going to really accelerate as we begin offering one way RV rentals across the country. Can’t wait to begin offering RV rentals to customers that swing by Missouri’s largest brewery to load up their RV on the way to spending the weekend camping at Lake of the Ozarks,” said the Chief Camper.
The two new facilities in Smithville and Trimble will offer storage units with all of the premier amenities and services that RecNation customers across the country have come to expect – including fully enclosed units, well-lit driveways, 24-hour accessibility, electrical outlets, dump facilities and 24/7 video surveillance. As part of this acquisition, RecNation also acquired another facility in Houston, Texas adding to the Company's growing portfolio. Over the next year, RecNation plans to expand to 50 additional locations as it further expands its nationwide platform.
About RecNation
RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Since its inception in 2020, the Company has significantly expanded its footprint to over 47 locations across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Kansas, Tennessee and Missouri to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to secure their vehicles.
RecNation partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. a private investment management firm and WOJO Capital Partners LLC to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine storage enthusiasts across the nation.
To learn more and find a storage location near you, visit: recnationstorage.com
