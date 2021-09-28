MENLO PARK, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
ReCode Therapeutics (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering disease-modifying genetic medicines using its proprietary LNP delivery platform, today announced that Company leadership will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:
- Chardan 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Format: Presentation
Date: Monday, October 4, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Format: Panel titled “RNA: RNA-based Targeted Delivery Approaches”
Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Piper Sandler Lung Day
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Friday, October 15, 2021
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Needham Virtual Biotech Private Company 1x1 Forum
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, October 19 – Wednesday, October 20, 2021
About ReCode Therapeutics
ReCode Therapeutics is an integrated genetic medicines company developing disease-modifying therapeutics using its powerful LNP delivery technology to target organs and tissues beyond the liver. The Company’s pipeline includes lead programs for patients with life-limiting genetic respiratory diseases, including cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia. The Company is leveraging its proprietary LNP platform and nucleic acid technologies and utilizing systemic and direct delivery for mRNA-mediated replacement and gene editing/correction in target cells, including stem cells. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on Twitter @ ReCodeTx and LinkedIn.
