ReCode Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, today announced that David Lockhart, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of ReCode Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:35 a.m. ET on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days.
About ReCode Therapeutics
ReCode Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of messenger RNA (mRNA) and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s selective organ targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform is a next-generation, genetic medicines technology that enables precise delivery to target organs and cells beyond the liver. The SORT LNP platform is the foundation for ReCode’s pipeline of disease-modifying mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s lead programs are focused on primary ciliary dyskinesia and cystic fibrosis. ReCode is leveraging its SORT LNP platform and nucleic acid technologies to expand its pipeline with therapeutics that use mRNA-mediated replacement and gene correction in target organs with precision targeting of disease-relevant cells. In 2022, ReCode was named among Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry, and was described by Nature as one of the “Seven Technologies to Watch in 2022” for its SORT LNP platform. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
