ReCode Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, today announced that David Lockhart, Ph.D, President and Chief Scientific Officer of ReCode Therapeutics, will present a company overview at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the upcoming Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit being held in New York, NY.
About ReCode Therapeutics
ReCode Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s selective organ targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform is a next-generation, genetic medicines technology that enables precise delivery to target organs and cells beyond the liver. The SORT LNP platform is the foundation for ReCode’s pipeline of disease-modifying mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s lead programs are focused on primary ciliary dyskinesia and cystic fibrosis. ReCode is leveraging its SORT LNP platform and nucleic acid technologies to expand its pipeline with therapeutics that use mRNA-mediated replacement and gene correction in target organs with precision targeting of disease-relevant cells. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on Twitter @ReCodeTx and on LinkedIn.
