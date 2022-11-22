MENLO PARK, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--
ReCode Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, announced today that Company leadership will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
2022 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time: 9:20 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual
About ReCode Therapeutics
ReCode Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s selective organ targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform is a next-generation, genetic medicines technology that enables precise delivery to target organs and cells beyond the liver. The SORT LNP platform is the foundation for ReCode’s pipeline of disease-modifying mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s lead programs are focused on primary ciliary dyskinesia and cystic fibrosis. ReCode is leveraging its SORT LNP platform and nucleic acid technologies to expand its pipeline with therapeutics that use mRNA-mediated replacement and gene correction in target organs with precision targeting of disease-relevant cells. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on Twitter @ReCodeTx and on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005008/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Sarah McCabe
Stern IR
IR@recodetx.comMedia Contact:
Tara Cooper
The Grace Communication Group
650-303-7306
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENETICS RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: ReCode Therapeutics
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/22/2022 12:11 PM/DISC: 11/22/2022 12:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005008/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.