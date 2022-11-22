MENLO PARK, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

ReCode Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, announced today that Company leadership will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

2022 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

About ReCode Therapeutics

ReCode Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s selective organ targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform is a next-generation, genetic medicines technology that enables precise delivery to target organs and cells beyond the liver. The SORT LNP platform is the foundation for ReCode’s pipeline of disease-modifying mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s lead programs are focused on primary ciliary dyskinesia and cystic fibrosis. ReCode is leveraging its SORT LNP platform and nucleic acid technologies to expand its pipeline with therapeutics that use mRNA-mediated replacement and gene correction in target organs with precision targeting of disease-relevant cells. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on Twitter @ReCodeTx and on LinkedIn.

