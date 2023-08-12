FILE - Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, left, and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right, who climbed the world's 14 tallest mountains in record time, arrive in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani mountaineer said Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, that an investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter during Harila's record quest.