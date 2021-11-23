SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--

The Recording Academy ® has revealed nominees for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® and announced that, for the first time, there will be 10 nominees in each of the General Field Categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. This year's top nominees include Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7), and Olivia Rodrigo (7). As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

"This is an exciting day for music," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "These nominations beautifully reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape. I congratulate all of the nominees and everyone who submitted work. I’m also so proud of our voters. They voted in record numbers and brought their very best to evaluating the work of their peers, and I thank them on behalf of the entire music community."

This year's nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from nearly 22,000 eligible entries and reflect the wide range of artistic innovation that defined the year in music (Sept. 1, 2020–Sept. 30, 2021). The final round of GRAMMY voting is Dec. 6, 2021–Jan. 5, 2022. The Recording Academy will present the GRAMMY Awards on Mon, Jan. 31, 2022, on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony ® will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

The following is a sampling of nominations from the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' 26 Fields and 86 Categories. For a complete nominations list, visit www.grammy.com.

Record Of The Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year:

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can 't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For TwoLucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"m y . l i f e" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King's Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti

"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence" — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Opera Recording Album

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

Glass: Akhnaten — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

Little: Soldier Songs — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Music Video

"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne ' s American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum ®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares ®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

