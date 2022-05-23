DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
The "Recreating Social Occasions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Recreating Social Occasions global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.
This report considers what socialising will look like in a post-COVID-19 era, focusing on several key questions. A return to the "Roaring Twenties" in the beverages space or a continuing decimation of the on-trade? How has socialising changed (eg hometainment trends) and when will the on-trade recover? How will mood management impact this area? Overall, socialising is expected to become more dispersed as work habits shift, with consumers likely remaining cautious, even amidst a desire for normalatily.
It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product Coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Examining Recreating Social Occasions
3. Meeting Consumer Needs
4. Conclusion
