TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2023--
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE 6098) today reported the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results. The earnings release and related materials can be accessed on the Recruit Holdings Investor Relations website at https://recruit-holdings.com/en/ir/.
Recruit Holdings will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. JST (3:30 a.m. EST) today. The call will be conducted in Japanese and simultaneous interpretation to English will be provided. A live webcast of the call will be available here. The video and transcript of the call will be available on our IR website shortly after the call.
Presenters on the call are as follows:
- Hisayuki Idekoba, Representative Director, President and CEO
- Yoshihiro Kitamura, Executive Vice President and Head of Matching and Solutions Business
- Junichi Arai, Senior Vice President - Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations
About Recruit Group
Recruit Holdings is a global leader in HR technology aiming to simplify hiring. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit Group aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. We are committed to driving societal change by leveraging our strength in the employment space so that everyone may prosper together.
In Japan, we operate a matching & solutions business focused on helping businesses work smarter through online advertising services, job platforms and cloud-based SaaS solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230514005032/en/
CONTACT: IR Contact
Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jpPR Contact
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE HUMAN RESOURCES
SOURCE: Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/15/2023 02:15 AM/DISC: 05/15/2023 02:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230514005032/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.