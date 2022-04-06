DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company providing personalized benefits through its Digital Medical Home™, is expanding its capabilities in Virtual Primary Care (VPC) through a recent acquisition of WellVia, a premier virtual health provider that remotely connects patients to board-certified physicians and behavioral health specialists. This robust VPC solution enables an integrated approach to care with primary care and behavioral health doctors coordinating to provide comprehensive treatment plans that consider the holistic needs of the patient.
“VPC is today’s most in-demand digital health solution, and Recuro’s offering is moving health care from a reactive, disease-focused model to one that is focused on preventative, holistic care, identifying and treating diseases early in their trajectory to lower medical costs,” says Michael Gorton, CEO and founder of Recuro Health. “This acquisition significantly broadens our robust suite of VPC and behavioral health services that meet healthcare consumers where they are, no matter their location or circumstance.”
Key value propositions differentiate Recuro’s digital health solutions from competitive offerings:
- Comprehensive risk assessments that identify health issues and inform targeted interventions for patients
- At-home genetic or lab screenings relevant to individual health, sent directly to the patient’s front door
- Primary care physicians dedicated to understanding individual needs and developing a tailored care plan
- Access to ongoing care with a designated primary care physician via messaged-based or video interactions
Recuro’s proprietary Digital Medical Home ™ provides easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management, advocacy and physician locator. Members have on-demand access to in-demand health services for a convenient “virtual first” experience through a computer or smartphone across multiple communication channels, including real-time video, mobile and secure messaging.
“Recuro establishes a virtual care experience unlike any other solution,” continues Gorton. “Through our Digital Medical Home™, we can provide truly personalized care with benefits to support a patient on an ongoing basis, no matter where they are in their healthcare journey. Our alignment with WellVia allows us to deliver all the benefits of VPC, as well as additional virtual health solutions, to provide the most comprehensive care at a lower cost.”
About Recuro Health
Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company that takes a uniquely personalized and proactive approach to virtual care. Unlike other traditional virtual care solutions today, Recuro has created a Digital Medical Home™ to enable customized care that meets patients’ needs no matter their location or circumstance. Through its Digital Medical Home™, Recuro provides a holistic suite of virtual care services and supplemental benefits that consumers can choose from to design a digital health solution. Recuro’s core virtual care offerings include primary care, behavioral health and urgent care, with supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management, advocacy and physician locator. www.recurohealth.com.
