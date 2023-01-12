Recuro Health Appoints Managed Care and Healthcare Data Expert Josh Nordtvedt as Senior Vice President, Payer Strategy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, today announces the appointment of Josh Nordtvedt as senior vice president, Payer Strategy, effectively immediately. With more than 20 years’ experience in data analysis and aggregation, risk adjustment and health plan quality ratings, Nordtvedt brings deep expertise and understanding of the payer marketplace and the downstream processes that help to improve patient health.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005076/en/
Recuro Health's Josh Nordtvedt, Senior Vice President, Payer Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)
Michael Gorton, CEO and founder of Recuro Health, says, “With Recuro’s focus on improving quality, optimizing member outcomes and lowering costs, the addition of Josh Nordtvedt to our executive team significantly raises our capabilities to serve payers and implement virtual care programs that strengthen value-based care arrangements. His knowledge level and data management skill set are extremely rare assets in the digital health vendor community, and we are fortunate to attract a person of his stature and background. We expect that his work and collaboration with payers and health plans will enable Recuro to stay true to its mission of providing accessible digital health care to all - whenever and wherever needed.”
Prior to joining Recuro, Nordtvedt spent six years at Inovalon focused on healthcare quality and risk adjustment to reflect the true acuity level of each individual member and rate the overall relative quality performance of each health plan. During his tenure, Nordtvedt is credited with developing strategies for care management, disease management, case management outreach and wellness programs that went well beyond the culmination of data aggregation and Star ratings to resolve issues that improved patient health.
Previously, he was instrumental in building companies and helped take them into the domain of electronic healthcare, originally aiding in the collection of EMR data stemming from the George W Bush HiTech Act and the implementation of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA).
Additionally, he directed projects on behalf of newly created Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and fully Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) that participated in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and was positioned to evaluate the deficits in payer contracts that failed to reduce costs or improve outcomes. With the birth of the Affordable Care Act circa 2013, Nordtvedt recognized the seismic changes underway that prevented discrimination based on preexisting conditions and participated in programs that leveraged changes in the healthcare system.
“These last few years were truly a turning point in my career with the realization that while the aim of our initiatives was well intentioned, they ignored the value of more personalized data to move the needle in ways that were not yet imagined,” says Nordtvedt who emphasizes that unlocking data is a privilege of our time that can truly change individual outcomes, pay for itself exponentially and cannot be disputed by health plan actuaries. “By joining the talented leadership team at Recuro, I can participate in truly executing changes to the system and further my commitment to making healthcare a human right. It is an opportunity to bring about personalized and tailored services that are free of administrative burden and bias.”
About Recuro Health
Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company with a uniquely personalized, holistic and proactive approach to virtual health. Recuro’s Digital Medical Home™ enables easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management and care navigation all on one platform. www.recurohealth.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005076/en/
CONTACT: Michael Berger
CPR Communications for Recuro Health
201.641.1911 x 60
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TELEMEDICINE/VIRTUAL MEDICINE SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT MANAGED CARE HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Recuro Health
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/12/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/12/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005076/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.