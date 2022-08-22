Recuro Health’s Acquisition of Competitive Health Adds End-to-End Integrated Benefits to its Digital Medical Home and Portfolio of Digital Health Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
Recuro Health (Recuro), a premier virtual health solutions company that takes a uniquely personalized and proactive approach to virtual care through its Digital Medical Home™ (DMH), today announces the acquisition of Competitive Health (CHI), an integrated digital health solutions company that provides a suite of digital products to help employers reduce costs, promote engagement and maximize employer ROI. This announcement follows Recuro’s recent acquisition of WellVia, a leading provider of Virtual Primary Care (VPC), which expanded Recuro’s technical capabilities and suite of next generation care services into one solution.
Michael Gorton, an acknowledged telehealth pioneer as founding CEO of Teladoc and CEO and founder of Recuro Health, says, “The acquisition of CHI plays a principal role in building out the integrated benefits portion of our Digital Medical Home, uniquely positioning Recuro to scale our services across advocacy, companion care and ancillary benefits. It will significantly advance our market position by broadening our portfolio of digital solutions and market reach.”
Recuro Health’s reputation has been built upon market differentiation with a focus on increasing patient access to simplify the care experience and transform “sick-care” into preventative solutions. Recuro now leverages CHI’s award-winning digital health programs, providing access and unprecedented cost savings to its clients and their members.
With VPC, urgent care and behavioral health providers licensed in all 50 states, Recuro can scale its existing telehealth platform and integrated benefits across any patient or customer group in the United States.
“The history and amazing growth of CHI since 1996 is validated by the $100M savings it has brought to employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges,” says Gorton. “Together, Recuro and CHI’s unified vision will strengthen our combined services to meet the growing market demand for healthcare that is more accessible and affordable.”
Kim Darling, a leader in virtual health for the past 25 years and CEO and founder, Competitive Health, says, “Our entire team is delighted with this relationship and expect that current and prospective clients will value the expanded scope of capabilities offered by Recuro and a virtual care experience unlike any other solution. We look forward to providing truly personalized care with benefits to support patients on an ongoing basis, no matter where they are in their healthcare journey.”
About Recuro Health
Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company with a uniquely personalized, holistic and proactive approach to virtual health. Recuro’s Digital Medical Home™ enables easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management and care navigation all on one platform. www.recurohealth.com.
