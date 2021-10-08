NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 8, 2021--
Brand innovation consultancy Redscout has promoted Liesje Hodgson to Managing Director during a sustained growth period that has seen increased hiring and several new client wins over recent months.
Redscout’s clients range from technology and retail to healthcare and banking, and across all sectors the consultancy is seeing increased spend on brand and innovation. To support this renewed demand, Redscout has grown its staff by 15% in just the last quarter, adding roles across strategy, design and client service.
Hodgson’s promotion to Managing Director helps the consultancy meet strategic needs of senior clients. Her background includes brand and innovation strategy as well as user-centric design. She has worked with a broad range of organizations from top 50 brands to non-profit organizations and academia. Hodgson is a graduate of New York University and Harvard.
“My specialty is creating momentum for businesses using research, storytelling and a combination of targeted internal and customer facing actions. There’s nothing more satisfying than finding a creative solution to a tough problem that motivates the business, gets their customers excited, and can scale as they grow,” says Hodgson. “We have some important projects in the works that require our clients, and us, to experiment and embrace the opportunity in change. I’m so proud to be leading this team and of the work we’re doing with our clients."
Redscout CEO Ivan Kayser says, “It’s great to see companies taking on the questions our future holds. Redscout’s recent growth is a reflection of having the right team in place to help our clients seize opportunities to innovate, evolve the way they work, and re-energize their organizations after a difficult couple of years. Times of change require ambitious solutions, and our clients are asking us for help not just with brand strategy or product innovation but with larger questions like business reinvention, internal culture, and clarity of purpose. Liesje is a multidisciplinary strategist and an incredible leader, and she makes us a more ambitious and innovative firm.”
Redscout is a brand innovation consultancy based in Brooklyn, New York. Redscout helps clients reinvent their brands, products and culture for a changing world. Founded in 2000, the agency belongs to Stagwell Inc, alongside Instrument, 72andSunny and CPB. Redscout has partnered with brands such as Best Buy, Herman Miller, Oscar Health and Casper to help realize their potential to unlock new growth through bold ideas and design. Their branding work has been featured in AIGA, The Brand Identity, The Dieline and Under Consideration. To learn more, visit https://www.redscout.com/.
