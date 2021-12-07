Leading Auto Loan Refinance Company Continues to Inspire Community Outreach with Latest Event
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / RefiJet, one of the nation's fastest-growing auto loan refinancing companies, continues to use its recent growth and success to help the local community. The Denver-based business capitalized on interest from employees and families for its latest charity event as part of its RefiJet CARES program.
On November 13th, RefiJet employees and their families gathered in Lone Tree to assemble care packages for multiple organizations which serve different charitable causes.
"It has been so rewarding to see how much the employees at RefiJet value giving back to their community," said Ashley Misner, RefiJet's Director of Marketing. "Our business has seen incredible growth and success recently, and that is made sweeter by the efforts our Culture Club have made. RefiJet CARES is the latest example of what happens when a dedicated staff commits to serving a purpose beyond our daily work."
This effort builds on a major charitable event in the summer, when RefiJet employees participated in a campaign to feed 1,000 families for an entire month. In partnership with Project Our Town, 90 employees packaged soup to donate as part of the first community outreach effort.
Project Our Town was again instrumental in coordinating this event and helped RefiJet assemble over 2,500 care packages.
- Motherwise (making post-partum care packages)
- Newborns in Need (making new mom welcome packages)
- There With Care (assembling kids' activity bags for critically ill children and their siblings)
- The Gathering Place (assembling toiletry packages)
- The Delores Project (assembling holiday gift packages with toiletries, snacks, and activities)
Since 2017, RefiJet has grown from 32 employees to a staff that is now over 200 employees. With that, they believe, comes a renewed responsibility to provide a positive work environment and community support.
"I am consistently impressed by the level of care and commitment to community that our employees show each day," said David Sunshine, RefiJet's Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "No matter how fast we grow or how productive we are in working hours, our culture and our work in the community will continue to have just as large an impact. I'm proud of the work that RefiJet has done to be a leader in community engagement."
RefiJet is the highest-rated company in the auto refinancing industry, based on customer satisfaction ratings and reviews. The company has invested heavily in its Denver home, doubling its office space as the staff continues to find ways to help customers and community.
About RefiJet
A Denver, Colorado-based company, RefiJet provides a nationwide vehicle loan refinance program for consumers across different credit tiers who want to refinance to lower a monthly payment, lower the interest rate, or get a better loan structure. It works with a variety of lenders, so it specializes in offering consumers the best deal for which they qualify.
For more information, visit www.refijet.com and www.yieldsolutionsgroup.com.
