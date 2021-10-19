RefleXion Announces Newly Formed Scientific Advisory Board

RefleXion is developing biology-guided radiotherapy* (BgRT), which incorporates positron-emission tomography (PET) data to enable tumors to continuously signal their location. The BgRT technology will synchronize these data with the linear accelerator to direct radiotherapy to tumors with sub-second latency. *The RefleXion™ X1 is cleared for SBRT/SRS/IMRT. BgRT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use.