DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
The "Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest study analyzes the historical and present scenario of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America to gauge its growth potential.
The study presents detailed information about key growth factors, restraints, and trends in the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders. The report also provides key insights about the growth of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America with respect to the leading market segments based on equipment and maintenance.
The refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America has been studied based on major segments and their national markets
Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2017 to 2031, along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2021 to 2031 are provided for all segments and sub-segments, considering 2020 as the base year and 2017-2019 as the historical years.
Companies Mentioned
- American Dental Refurbishment
- Atlas Resell Management
- A & K Dental Equipment
- Capital Dental Equipment
- Collins Dental Equipment, Inc.
- DENTAL Equipment Liquidators, Inc.
- Dental Planet, LLC
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Independent Dental, Inc.
- North America Imaging Resources
- Pre-Owned Dental, Inc.
- Renew Digital, LLC
Key Questions Answered in this Report on North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market
The report provides detailed information about the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America based on comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the market to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.
- Which segment of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America would emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?
- What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America between 2021 and 2031?
- What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Equipment
6. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Equipment, by Country
7. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Maintenance
8. North America Refurbished Dental Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Maintenance, by Country
9. Competition Landscape
9.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
9.2. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49be2g
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006084/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH DENTAL MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/14/2021 12:24 PM/DISC: 12/14/2021 12:24 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006084/en