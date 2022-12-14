NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
Regal.io, the outbound phone and SMS sales solution, passed $1 billion in revenue driven for its customers this month. Regal.io is also announcing that the platform has powered more than 20 million customer conversations to date, leading to better customer experiences and incremental revenue opportunities for B2C sales teams.
Regal.io customers are able to quickly benefit from new product features thanks to the company’s continuous release process, helping customers hit their goals way faster. Regal.io has grown their team 5x year-over-year, including a few new members of the leadership team, to support this growth.
“We’re excited to hit these milestones and announce the expansion of our team and offering,” said Alex Levin, CEO and Co-Founder of Regal.io. “This is the next step in our mission to add a personal touch in an increasingly digital world, but it’s still just the beginning for Regal.io.”
The executive team has added three new members in the last three months. Lisa Kalscheur joined in as the Chief Marketing Officer. Lisa was previously CMO and marketing leader at Notarize, Kibo, NewsCred and AppNexus. The company has also recently hired John Marcus III as VP of Revenue Operations. John has built and grown revenue teams at innovative companies including HubSpot, Bedrock Data, Digital.ai, and Tidelift. Michael Thompson has also joined Regal.io as VP of Finance. Michael previously held several finance roles in technology and healthcare including Ribbon Health, Flatiron Health and Neurable after serving as Deputy Chief of Operations First Cavalry Division in the United States Army.
These executives join the existing team of:
- Brandon Goldman - VP of Sales
- Mike Redbord - VP of Customer Success
- EJ Bensing - VP of Engineering
- Devon Siegel - VP of People
“I’m thrilled to welcome so many talented executives to our leadership team. We have a strong product foundation and the results to prove our value. Today, we process hundreds of millions of customer data points and power more than a million conversations monthly. Our expanded team will help us scale our platform to new channels so we can enable more conversations, gather deeper insights and drive more revenue for our customers,” said Rebecca Greene, Co-Founder and CTO at Regal.io.
The $1B milestone follows Regal.io’s recent $38.5 million Series A investment in September, 2022, when they announced that over 100 customers use Regal.io.
About Regal.io
Regal.io, the outbound phone and SMS sales solution built to drive more conversations with your customers so you can hit your growth goals way faster, was founded in 2020 in New York City by Alex Levin and Rebecca Greene. Regal.io empowers B2C brands to add a human touch at critical moments in their online experience in order to win over customers and drive more revenue. High-growth brands including Angi (formerly Angie’s List), Career Karma, Fidelity Life, RefiJet, Ro (parent company to Roman), SoFi and The Farmer’s Dog use Regal to increase sales and improve customer retention.
For more information, please contact press@regal.io or visit https://regal.io.
