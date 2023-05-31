Register Now for a Chance to Attend Nintendo Live 2023! Come Celebrate Nintendo With Fans of All Ages

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
Now’s your chance to register* for an opportunity to receive free tickets and attend Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, running from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4. Just click here now to get the registration process started. Registration will be open until June 22, so don’t miss your opportunity to attend!
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005486/en/
Nintendo Live 2023 registration opens today! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nintendo Live 2023 is a new way to celebrate the games and worlds of Nintendo. The free event will feature a wide variety of different activities that attendees of all ages can participate in – even if you don’t have any gaming experience at all – with something for everyone around every corner.
Nintendo Live 2023 will be in a space featuring different areas themed to an assortment of Nintendo games with various experiences and activities. Some of these activities include:
- Nintendo Switch gameplay: Nintendo Live 2023 will feature gameplay from a wide variety of Nintendo Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pikmin 4 and more. You can also put your Mario skills to the test and participate in the “Mario Dojo,” a fast and frantic challenge over three rounds of three different Mario games! There will even be a Nintendo Switch Online Classics Zone with classic games in an area that will make you feel like you stepped directly into the ’80s.
- Meet & greets: Nintendo Live 2023 will definitely not be short on superstars. Characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Kirby and other familiar faces like Tom Nook, Isabelle, and K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing games will be in attendance to meet and take photos with fans.
- Memorable photo opportunities: Looking to capture some one-of-a-kind photos? Nintendo Live 2023 will feature photo opportunities galore! From a walkthrough of larger-than-life Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Pikmin 4 sculptures to a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mural and an immersive experience inspired by an idyllic island getaway setting from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there will be plenty of places to snap a memorable pic and share it with friends and family on social media.
- Live stage: In addition to the separate areas, Nintendo Live 2023 will feature a main stage where we expect to host live performances**, including daily performances of music from the Super Mario and Legend of Zelda series and a showcase of other entertainment.
- Gaming tournaments: While Nintendo Live 2023 will feature some high-level tournaments for attendees to participate in or attend as a spectator, there will also be additional tournaments for fans with a range of skill levels. Each day will feature a different competition:
- Sept. 1: On the first day of Nintendo Live 2023, the Super Smash Bros. Squad Strike tournament*** will be open for fans ages 13+ who want to show off their versatile skills in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.
- Sept. 2: The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2023 Championships will be held on Sept. 2, with an on-site last-chance qualifier*** for those looking to race their way onto the big stage.
- Sept. 3: On Sept. 3, the spotlight will be on the next generation of fighters with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo+me Exhibition 2023.*** Attendees 10-16 years of age can train up their amiibo fighters and take on other entrants and their amiibo fighters to see who will win.
- Sept. 4: Closing out the event is the Splatoon 3 2023 Championships, featuring the top qualifying teams from the upcoming Splatoon 3 Championship Qualifiers 2023 coming up June 3-4 and June 10-11.
Additional information about the tournaments can be found at https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/tournaments/.
- Nintendo POP-UP STORE: If you travel to Nintendo Live 2023, don’t forget to leave room in your suitcase! At the event, you’ll be able to stop by the Nintendo POP-UP STORE to browse and purchase a wide variety of different merchandise.
Nintendo Live 2023 will take place from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT every day in Arch at 705 Pike at the Seattle Convention Center. To register for a chance to attend the event, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/.
* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Registration for a chance to receive tickets to attend Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, WA is open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years old or older. Registration begins 9:00AM PT on 5/31/2023 and ends at 11:59PM PT on 6/22/23. To register, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/ ); (2) visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/ (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) complete the registration form and register for the individual ticket drawing for a chance to receive a ticket or register for the family ticket drawing for a chance for up to 6 people from the same Nintendo Account Family group to receive tickets. Chances of being selected to receive tickets depend on the number of eligible individuals that are registered. Details and restrictions apply. For full Terms & Conditions, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/rules/nintendo-live-2023-ticket-registration-terms-and-conditions/ Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
** Subject to change.
*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Tournaments are open to legal residents of the US who have a valid Nintendo Live 2023 entry ticket for tournament day. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Qualifier at Nintendo Live and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Squad Strike Challenge are open to ages 13+; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo + me Exhibition 2023 is open to ages 10 -16 and requires players to bring an amiibo accessory. Registration for tournaments begins in early August. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Qualifier at Nintendo Live tournament begins 11:30 AM PT and ends 2:00 PM PT on 9/2/23, has a total of 48 winners (8 Grand Prize and 40 First Prize), and total prize ARV is $1,680. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Squad Strike tournament begins 12:00 PM PT and ends at approximately 6:00 PM PT on 9/1/23, has a total of 8 winners (1 Grand Prize, 1 First Prize, 2 Second Prize and 4 Third Prize), and total prize ARV is $680. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo + me Exhibition 2023 Tournament begins 1:00 PM PT and ends 6:00 PM PT on 9/3/23, has a total of 8 winners (1 Grand Prize, 1 First Prize, 2 Second Prize and 4 Third Prize), and total prize ARV is $680. The Grand Prize winner of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo + me Exhibition 2023 will receive a trip for 4 to Super Nintendo World – Universal Studios Hollywood, 3 nights lodging, round trip airfare, 2-day general admission tickets to Super Nintendo World – Universal Studios Hollywood, 1 trophy and 1 commemorative coin (ARV $4,756 US). The following winners will receive a trophy and commemorative coin (ARV $160 each): (i) Grand Prize winner of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Qualifier at Nintendo Live; (ii) Grand Prize, First Prize, and Second Prize winners of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Squad Strike Challenge; and (iii) First Prize and Second Prize Winner of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo + me Exhibition 2023. The following winners will receive a commemorative coin (ARV $10 each): (i) First Prize winners from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Qualifier at Nintendo Live, and (ii) Third Prize winners from both from both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments. Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions: https://nintendo.com/events/rules/mario-kart-8-deluxe-championship-2023-qualifier-nintendo-live, https://nintendo.com/events/rules/super-smash-bros-ultimate-squad-strike-challenge-2023/, https://nintendo.com/events/rules/super-smash-bros-ultimate-amiibo-exhibition-2023/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch ™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.5 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System ™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005486/en/
CONTACT: GOLIN
Eddie Garcia
213-335-5536
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ONLINE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Nintendo
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/31/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/31/2023 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005486/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.