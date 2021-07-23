BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire environmental regulators want more answers after a leachate spill at a Bethlehem landfill this spring.
More than 154,000 gallons of the liquid that is pumped out of landfills after rain runs through trash overflowed at the Casella landfill in May, New Hampshire Public Radio reports. The company said the spill was caused by a mechanical failure and was contained by a holding pond.
The company promised to make repairs, but the Department of Environmental Services now says the Vermont-based company’s Bethlehem subsidiary is out of compliance with the landfill’s permit and state law. It asked this week for details of how the spill was cleaned up, whether it posed a hazard to the environment and human health, and how Casella will avoid a repeat incident.
The letter from DES comes as Casella awaits a response on a permit to disturb wetlands for a proposed new landfill in the nearby town of Dalton, which has stirred signficant pushback in the North Country.