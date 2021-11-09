WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of Ohio-based Consultative Insurance Group, Inc. (“Consultative”). Consultative was previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company’s (“Nationwide”) exclusive distribution model. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Consultative provides personal and commercial lines insurance solutions to clients throughout Ohio and South Carolina and is headquartered in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, with multiple locations in South Carolina. Consultative is a long-standing former Nationwide exclusive agency that went independent and will join Relation’s Main Street/small commercial division, Relation Select. Ron Smith and Kindra Smith will continue to lead Consultative under Relation Select.
“Ron, Kindra, and the entire Consultative team will be tremendous additions to our Relation Select platform,” said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. “Through this acquisition, Relation Select enters the Ohio marketplace and expands its existing South Carolina footprint. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”
About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.
Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,000 employees across more than 100 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.
