Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) announced today the appointment of John Galaviz to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Galaviz’s exemplary background includes being CFO of private equity owned-insurance companies as well as mergers and acquisitions.
“We are delighted to have John on our executive leadership team as Relation boldly grows its market reach nationally,” said Joseph Tatum, CEO of Relation. “His deep and impressive background as a financial executive will be invaluable and I'm confident he will play an integral role in our organization.”
Galaviz brings over 20 years of combined experience in finance and operations, corporate development, and investment banking. He is joining Relation from Worldwide Facilities, LLC, where he served as Chief Financial Officer, and prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Answer Financial, Inc.
“I am thrilled to join Relation Insurance during such an exciting time of growth and opportunity,” said Galaviz. “Relation has unique strengths and a strong business model, and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the Company’s priorities, achieve further growth and enhance value for shareholders.”
Galaviz holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He resides in Los Angeles, California with his wife and three children.
About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.
Relation Insurance Services, Inc. is an insurance broker that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 40 largest agencies in the country by revenue. Relation is a privately held corporation; alongside its current private-equity partner, Aquiline Equity Partners. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.
