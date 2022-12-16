WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”) announced today the retirement of President and Chief Operating Officer Ed Page.
Page had initially planned to retire at year’s end, but continue on as a significant shareholder, board member, and strategic advisor. After a recent heart diagnosis, however, he has decided to completely step back from Relation as a board member/strategic advisor to fully focus on his health. At the end of December, he will transition out of all his formal roles with Relation but will still remain a significant shareholder.
“We will miss Ed and his leadership,” said Joe Tatum, Relation’s Chief Executive Officer. “He has been a driving force in the success of our company over the last 10 years and a great friend.”
Page, who has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from M.I.T, a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from UC Berkeley, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Stanford University, brought nearly 25 years of experience driving performance improvement for companies’ operations, finances, strategy, implementation, and organizational development to Relation. He led the team’s collaborative efforts and drove strategic planning, acquisitions, and Relation’s industry leadership. Day-to-day, he oversaw all finance and operations functions, information technology, and human resources.
“The last 10 years have been the highlight of my professional career,” Page said. “I love what we've built at Relation. Beyond becoming a Top 25 national brokerage, it was always my goal to make Relation a great place to work, and I think we've created a special place.”
Page’s prognosis is good. His plans are to travel extensively, work on his music, be physically active (golf, basketball, hiking, working out), expand his philanthropic endeavors, and spend more time with family.
“I could not be more excited about it,” he said.
About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.
Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk management and benefits consulting services across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 25 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,350 employees across more than 137 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.
