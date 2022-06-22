PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2022--
Reltio, the leading cloud-native, SaaS MDM company that accelerates the value of data for businesses, today announced multiple new capabilities within Reltio’s Connected Data platform that deliver timely, accurate and trusted data that users can rely on to fuel real-time operations and analytics. Today’s announcement includes several key updates to the platform which will give organizations added capabilities to drive better business decisions, increase business agility and improve the customer experience.
Real-time data quality management capabilities provide increased visibility and continuous, automated monitoring
Lack of clean, connected data impedes timely and high-quality business decisions, resulting in poor customer service and loss of revenue and efficiency. Furthermore, bad data is more than an inconvenience, it also has a significant bottom-line impact. According to Gartner ®, “every year poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million”.*
As part of its core capabilities, and at no extra cost, Reltio now offers comprehensive real-time data quality capabilities enabling a proactive approach to working with timely trusted data. Unlike most MDM solutions, which provide point-in-time insights, Reltio provides increased visibility with continuous and automated monitoring in one place. Newly released features include a new interactive dashboard for real-time insights, including data characteristics, patterns and trends for entities and relationships. Reltio enables businesses to confidently use high-quality data, including reference data, on an ongoing basis by continuously validating data quality, standardizing and matching using machine learning.
“Our research shows that nearly two-thirds of organizations struggle with data quality, often preventing them from operating at the speed of their business,” said David Menninger, SVP and Research Director, Ventana Research. “With its latest updates, Reltio is introducing advanced data quality management capabilities that provide real-time visibility and automated monitoring that will help organizations address these issues.”
Reltio Integration Hub upgrades accelerate data activation for fast time to value
Legacy platforms in the industry can take upwards of weeks, or months to implement and integrate their applications, which can create additional delays and cost implications.
Built into its cloud-native SaaS MDM offering, Reltio Integration Hub delivers the ability to innovate faster, and reduce costs and complexity. Using a low-code/no-code approach and pre-built connectors, Reltio Integration Hub provides organizations unparalleled business agility, enabling them to quickly and easily integrate their trusted data with upstream and downstream applications and data stores within hours. Key updates to the hub include optimizations for faster development for application integration and data enrichment.
Using Reltio Integration Hub, customers are realizing tangible value by lowering costs. A single connector has a major healthcare organization saving $300K per year from application reconciliation. An industrial equipment retailer maximized ROI by creating a direct connection to Salesforce in just four days.
“The Reltio Integration Hub has been integral in helping us connect accurate and trusted data three times faster than alternative solutions,” said Sajid Syed, Sr. Director, Enterprise Data Platform, Advarra. “Furthermore, we are still able to enrich our data and we’ve been able to lower costs by about $100,000.”
New user interface increases ease of use and productivity
Reltio’s new, modern user interface delivers simplified navigation, enhanced visualizations, and improved transparency providing an even more intuitive experience. It now allows users to increase productivity, identify process issues, get real-time insights, and achieve a clear 360-degree view of customers, products, suppliers, locations, and more.
“Customers are at the heart of all we do. We have a history of fueling innovation that is rooted in solving our customers’ biggest data challenges,” said Manish Sood, Founder and CTO of Reltio. “Customers are seeking a modern master data management solution with continuous data quality and faster data activation to enable real-time operations – we offer it all in one platform. At Reltio, we believe that your business will deliver better outcomes with clean, easily consumed, real time data. It is rewarding to see the early positive feedback from customers and we look forward to helping them achieve their business objectives.”
With the solution, Reltio now secures itself as the leader in the MDM industry as the sole cloud-native platform that has the capability to offer organizations the ability to make business decisions based on timely and trusted data to meet demands of today’s real-time, digitized operations.
Reltio serves companies of all sizes and industries, including 14 of the Fortune 100, and globally recognized customers such as CarMax, Empire Life, National Grid, L’Oreal, Xerox, Takeda, and AstraZeneca. Its customers span a wide range of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, technology, and retail.
