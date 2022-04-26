REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Reltio, the industry’s first cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that accelerates the value of data for businesses, today announced the launch of the new Reltio Partner Network (RPN). This streamlined, growth-focused partner program helps customers rapidly accelerate their sales initiatives and improve their end-customer experiences.
With the RPN, Reltio introduces a high-touch engagement model and framework to help partners attain their goals and enhance end-customer satisfaction. Marrying innovative benefits, a revamped tier system, and additional partner-requested resources, the RPN will focus on providing a comprehensive range of training, enablement content, and marketing engagement for partners. The new program empowers partners to help customers accelerate the value of their data, drive operational effectiveness, and keep up with the pace of innovation.
Features of the RPN include:
- Access to role-based training paths and certification programs
- Expanded Partner Network benefits and reduced tier requirements
- Improved Partner Portal capabilities/features - Dashboards, Event Calendars, Content, Tracking/Reporting
- High-touch engagement and joint-account planning
- Expanded Marketing collaboration and events
In addition, Reltio is launching a strategic Reltio Partner Advisory Council to give Partners a voice to share their feedback and help shape the direction of Reltio products and the Partner Alliance Program.
“Our partners are key to our continued success, our clients’ success, and our long-term growth goals,” said Manish Sood, Founder, and CTO, of Reltio. “The launch of the Reltio Partner Network marks an important milestone in delivering on our promise to our clients and partners to expand our partner ecosystem value. We look forward to serving our partners and customers in the best possible way to accelerate the value of data for businesses.”
About Reltio
At Reltio, we believe data should fuel companies’ success, not hold them back. Our first-of-its-kind, cloud-native platform unifies multi-source, complex data into a single source of trusted information. Agile enough to fit any company’s needs, it can flex at will – for accelerated data value creation, and ongoing effectiveness. It’s also fully compliant and secure, so data can be acted upon with confidence. Our diverse set of customers -- from start-ups to large enterprises in more than 140 countries spanning multiple industries -- rely on our award-winning platform to fuel their success. To learn more about Reltio, visit www.reltio.com.
