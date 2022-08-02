DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
Over the past three years, RELX International, a responsible multinational electronic cigarettes company, has been employing scientific methods and tools to ensure its e-cigarette products are reliable and of the highest quality.
This is part of the brand’s commitment to providing legal age consumers with e-cigarette products that are of a high level of quality, whilst simultaneously supporting the growing e-cig sector.
According to Mordor Intelligence’s Middle East & Africa E-Cigarettes Market report (2022-2027), the region’s vaping market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 9.74% during the forecast period [1].
In response to the growing demand for reliable, high-quality products, RELX International invested in the development of five advanced laboratories three years ago. The facilities aim to guarantee product quality and advance research; the former is achieved thanks to the implementation of stringent quality control systems, comprising of 200 tests, on every RELX product ahead of them hitting the market. This approach guarantees that every product adheres to RELX’s high standards.
In a 20,000m 2, ISO eight certified cleanroom, trained technicians perform chemical tests on each item and thoroughly check every batch of e-liquid to ensure quality is maintained with only food-grade ingredients.
Once the products are finished, they are then tested in the quality control and safety laboratory, where their performance is analysed, while being subjected to extreme scenarios including high heat and humidity. Following this, an exhaustive sensory analysis procedure is carried out where experts assess the flavours using several different analytical methods and tools.
Robert Naouss, External Affairs Director at RELX International, explained,“When it comes to product quality and safety, RELX International is its own harshest critic. At our state-of-the-art facilities, up to 200 scientific tests are conducted on every RELX product before they are shipped off to the marketplace. RELX’s commitment to quality is matched only by its desire to provide legal age consumers with high quality products they can trust.”
As part of its unrelenting quality focus, RELX International pays close attention to the ingredients that make up its e-liquids. The ingredient list is typically a point of concern for vapers, which is why RELX has used ingredients from the food sector including vegetable glycerine (used in baking) and propylene glycol (found in dairy products, bread, etc).
Additionally, all e-liquids are laboratory-tested in accordance with CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) and the international standard ISO/IEC 17025. This is critical to ensuring the absence of elements that are hazardous to end consumers.
RELX’s products do not contain THC or vitamin E acetate, which are listed by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA) as potential causes of lung disease related to e-cigarette use.
RELX is currently also in the midst of the vaping sector’s first clinical research project. Reviewed by the China Clinical Trials Registry (ChiCTR) and the World Health Organisation's (WHO) International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (ICTRP), the three-month study is investigating the metabolic kinetics of nicotine in humans and the effects on human biomarkers, following the replacement of conventional cigarettes with RELX devices.
Going forward, RELX aims to continue pushing scientific boundaries at its laboratories with the goal of boosting product quality further.
