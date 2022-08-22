SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
Remediant, the innovator of agentless, just-in-time access and leader in the prevention of lateral movement attacks, today announced RemediantPAM+™ at the 2022 Gartner ® Identity & Access Management Summit in Las Vegas. Pivotal in the transformation of Privilege Access Management (PAM) market, PAM+ is the emerging industry strategy aimed to protect access and to accelerate enterprises’ Zero Trust initiatives.
Remediant is at the forefront of the PAM+ trend with its agentless SecureONE product. The company has doubled ARR and doubled its deployments in the last twelve months, with more than half of these deployments delivering on functionality promised by legacy PAM vendors that were never met. Customers confirm that SecureONE stops lateral movement, frustrates red teams, and meets stringent cyber insurance requirements for reduced premiums. Legacy PAM falls short of this threshold of protection, further reaffirming Remediant’s innovative PAM+ strategy. Remediant was recently recognized in the 2022 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant ™ for Privileged Access Management 1 for the second year in a row, as an Honorable Mention for its product just-in-time (JIT) PAM.
Protecting credentials isn’t enough today. Despite large investments in legacy PAM solutions, cyberattacks are still successful because of privileged identity sprawl: a massive attack surface that attackers drool over. As noted within the MITRE ATT&CK framework, admin credentials are central to every successful cyberattack - attackers use this access to capitalize on the privilege sprawl and move laterally to gain unfettered access to an organization’s most valuable data and IP.
PAM+ goes beyond legacy PAM approaches to address these risks head-on. Through six unique and differentiated capabilities, PAM+ provides unprecedented value in the customers Zero Trust journey:
- Removes the unnecessary always-on, always-available privilege access
- Eliminates the impact of compromised admin credentials
- Renders password-stealing malware ineffective
- Routes all administrative access with Multi-Factor Authentication
- Radically improves IAM/PAM program maturity by virtue of protecting access
- Delivers rapid time-to-value: agentless, with seamless integration into IT and security workflows
“Privilege sprawl and credential misuse is a factor in nearly every cyberattack, so much so that both are being specifically identified as reasons for rapidly increasing cyber insurance premiums,” said Raj Dodhiawala, Remediant President & CEO. “The innovative PAM+ strategy promises to disrupt the stagnant PAM solutions market and truly solve for the today’s operational and cybersecurity pains. Remediant is laser-focused on protecting access, thereby preventing lateral movement for every customer – regardless of size, architecture model or vendor ecosystem.”
With his recent promotion to CEO, Dodhiawala leads the charge in bolstering Remediant’s foothold as the premier leader in the prevention of lateral movement attacks. This includes making PAM+ the de-facto privilege strategy that customers, partners, and even other vendors embrace to keep pace with today’s digital cybersecurity requirements.
About Remediant
Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant is a well-funded security start-up disrupting the Privileged Access Management market. Remediant SecureONE dynamically discovers and removes an organization's always-on / always-available admin access sprawl. With Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant can then add back privileged access as needed, Just-in-Time to realize Zero Trust security. SecureONE is agentless, vault-less, and simple to deploy and manage with value realized in hours, instead of months. Remediant SecureONE is in use by enterprise customers across all industries, helping reduce their attack surface and preventing lateral movement attacks such as ransomware and other advanced threats. Visit www.remediant.com to learn more.
