CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Wearing a mask is still required in a healthcare setting and is still one of the most effective tools in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association said Friday.
Federal regulatory requirements from both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration state that healthcare settings must require masks be worn by both visitors and staff.
“We all want to get back to doing the things we‘ve missed out on over the past year, but we need to continue to protect and provide the safest care possible to those we love, so please follow the directions given to you when you enter any hospital or healthcare setting, which will include mask wearing," association president Steve Ahnen said.
His statement came a day after officials eased mask guidelines for most locations.
THE NUMBERS
More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 25 cases announced Friday. One new death was announced, bringing the total at 1,367.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 32 new cases per day on June 2 to 26 new cases per day on Wednesday.