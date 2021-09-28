1st_$36,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6½f.

Yak Attack123Princessofchitown120
More121It's My Money119
Henrys Deal121Break At Dawn119

2nd_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Holy Creed121Fetching Fury123
Endless Romance123Sister Kitten121
Joy in Grace118Pretty in Pink118
She'sskysthelimit118

3rd_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi.

I Can't Tell Ya121Marketbook121
Parabellum121Pa Ma's Amos121
West Texas Rain121Junesandra121
Reserve121

4th_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6½f.

Shanghai Silver119Considerit Doneron119
Dragging Main119Kinfolk119
Autocratic119Transcend119
Big Bad Don119

5th_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO F, 6½f.

She's Got Chrome119One Racy Lady119
Lassarock119Abbey Lane119
Dream Biz119Outworktheokiegirl119
Delusional Dream119

6th_$20,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 7½f.

Free Dream122Hecouldgoalltheway120
Backshot120Got No Kash120
Easter Snap120Oh My Aching Arch122
Winter Wolf120Declare War120
Crypto Gold120

7th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6f.

Mr L B J121Mister Wayside121
Salt Creek Kid121Easy Sam121
Sweet Baker121Motor Mouth121
Doyouknowmyname121You Sexy Boy124
Son of Preacherman116Eileens Vision121
Okay Pops121

8th_$20,000, , 3YO up, 6f.

Gold Crusher120Riverboat Gambler124
Gold Street124Tappin Fora Dance122
Good Scout124Wild Behavior124
Keller's Gold120Gold Speed Go120

9th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5f.

Two State121Izeismaga121
Gentle George121Justin Speight121
Wild Rumble124City of Hope124
Prince of Earl121Win Won Dobbs121
Tiz Strong121Graydar's Dream121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

