1st_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Artic Express119Rainbows Treasure122
Froggy122Okie Union119
Hunk of a Hit122Captain Comeback121
Euroeast122

2nd_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

Strong Woman119Because119
Perkeo119Hello Sunday119
Lil' Jimmi Sue119Annie Okie119
Boujee Britt119Serenidipitous Do119
Sola119

3rd_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.

Ace Gilford124Brock On By124
Gruffandtough124Secret Picasso121
Brexton121Violin Maker121

4th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7f.

Moonshine Princess120Dorita's Heart120
Wicked Chocolate123Icy Cape118
Couverture123Ima Cruel Girl123
Pure Silk120

5th_$20,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.

Miss High Heels121Markantony'squeen123
Cherokee Summer119Landons Congo123
Gurl You Fine121Great in Red123
Shirley's Temple120Sweet Perfection123

6th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

Legacy Slew119Chive Up119
Diamond N Gasoline119Kisses Arent Free119
Diamond Gal114Sayaad Ain't So119
Tiptoe Henny119Lisa G119
Circle Back Girl119Save a Penny119

7th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7f.

Hurricane Florence120Captain Beyond120
Tudela120Indy Lover120
More Romance120Dixie Penny120

8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.

Pissarro's Mandate121Jackman's Ride124
Elusive War121Forrest121
Monet's Devil124Time Machine124
Paluxy121Causeway Storm124

9th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.

Solar Reflection120Kause I'm Devine123
Lemon Drop Tini123Xylophone120
Reliant120Brina120
Miss Alpha Bella123Irish Biz120
Texas Tidelands115

