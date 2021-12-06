1st_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Munnycantbuymelove
|120
|Humor's Reward
|122
|Comedian
|122
|G's Turn
|124
|Crypto Gold
|120
|Proud Moments
|120
|Attain Success
|120
2nd_$13,475, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Sunday's Vision
|121
|Diamond Legacy
|119
|Acertive Miss
|118
|Brew Casa
|123
|Dakamo Rose
|123
|Lady Abigail
|119
|Princess Shakira
|123
|Snowtrick
|123
3rd_$20,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Remember Me Tony
|122
|Pop's Biscuit
|124
|Jolly Jumper
|117
|Putman
|120
|Mr Hands On
|121
|Synthetic Joe
|122
|Bobby Don
|124
4th_$24,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 7f.
|Oswald Cobblepot
|124
|J Bob
|121
|Son of Preacherman
|116
|Backstage Bud
|124
|Doyouknowmyname
|121
|Steely Caper
|121
|Crazy Lover
|121
|Wrong Turn
|124
5th_$14,850, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Kirk of Diamonds
|124
|Elitch
|120
|Royally
|124
|Taruca
|115
|Pasamonte Man
|124
|Totally Tiger
|122
|Millwood
|124
|Anothrdayatthelake
|120
6th_$12,100, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Alleviate
|120
|Doc's Denita
|119
|Hale's Angel
|119
|Goody Two Sioux
|120
|Courtly
|120
|Save the Day
|114
|Coco Loco Mama
|119
|Grey Halo
|119
|Markantony'squeen
|121
|Dorita's Heart
|120
|Magic Mindy
|120
|Wildly Dramatic
|118
|Cause She's Mine
|119
7th_$41,650, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 6f.
|Perkeo
|119
|Circle Back Girl
|119
|Because
|119
|Smokin' Okie
|119
|Serenidipitous Do
|119
|Chive Up
|119
|Plenty of Vision
|119
|Boujee Britt
|119
8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.
|Itz the Ditz
|120
|Endless Romance
|121
|Gran Manna
|118
|A Girl Like Me
|121
|Lavender
|121
|Treaty of Paris
|123
|Gospel Lucille
|121
|She B Glamorous
|121
9th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.
|Great Realization
|119
|Dixieland Quality
|119
|Cherokee Legacy
|119
|J. Cat West
|119
|Avenging Warrior
|119
|Man in the Middle
|114
|Silver Lincoln
|119
|Plenty of Cents
|119
|Grayghostgranville
|119
|Our Cornerstone
|119
|Gospel Truth
|119
|Vienna Prize
|119
