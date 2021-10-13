1st_$12,650, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Visual Magic123Big Tiny123
Sandy Sangria119Royal Soprano119
Ragatagtag123She's Fire and Ice121

2nd_$12,100, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

Fiftyshadesopurple124Velvet Ridge119
West Coast Broker122Island Sun117
Dreamonmebaby122Horsefeathers120
Bold Image121Easilyunbridled120

3rd_$12,650, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Bourbon Cowboy124Taruca122
Calculating King122Language Barrier121
Attain Success122Snow Man120
Tappin Fora Dance122

4th_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Lizz a Bee123Javistha121
Lila's Lucky Lady119See What's What121
Awesome Sunset121Holdthatlove123
Brightest119

5th_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Declined124He's a Ranger120
Southgate120Ruxin120
With the Band122Proud Moments120
Moro Charlie120Troy Ounce120
Just Ask Joel124

6th_$14,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7½f.

Supertrix120Take Charge Patti123
Moonshine Lily120Oh Danny Girl120
Ima Cruel Girl123Emily Who123
Miss Alpha Bella123Honor Given123
Cross Boss Lady120Madam Pie123
Hourglass Figure120D' spell On You123

7th_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Desk Pop119Acting Wizard121
Im the Man Now122Whip119
Artic Express119Euroeast122
Jeano119An Empty Glass122
Hunter's Legacy121Bear Den119
Euro Suprise124Mysterious Tale121

8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.

Reunion Bling119Secret Avenger119
Tolonda119Eliza Rose119
Trinity's Storm119Bottomsupbelle119
Cheer Up119Red Queen119
Es Is I Like It119

9th_$19,800, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Grab the Munny120Wake Up Call122
Tough Charlie122Mr. Ankeny122
Rocktizway124Mr Navigator120
Saturday's Gold124Royal Bertrando120
Choos Ur Adventure124Cowboy Cool122
Onward124Knight Disruptor122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you