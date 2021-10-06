1st_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Mattea
|120
|Smokey Reflection
|120
|Lena's Shadow
|120
|Charmento
|123
|Honor Graduate
|120
|Between
|120
2nd_$20,000, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Tin Badge
|120
|Hard Attack
|122
|Budro Talking
|124
|Tashkent
|120
|Heza Wild Ride
|120
|Fred'stwirlincandy
|120
|Newport Beach
|120
|Mishko
|124
|Zumurudee
|120
3rd_$24,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6f.
|Vlock
|119
|Onlytimewilltell
|119
|Twentyone N Change
|119
|Ledoux What It Do
|119
|Ears to Me
|119
|Midnight River
|119
4th_$11,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|St Maria
|121
|Dark Sarcasm
|121
|Kandi Spun
|118
|Keeping Secrets
|121
|Light Shift
|118
|Tantima
|121
|Valentina Lil
|120
5th_$34,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 6½f.
|Stan's Miracle Man
|119
|Ghost Art
|119
|Jerry's Eighty
|119
|Screwball
|119
|Malibu Thunder
|119
|Shut Up Man
|119
|Briar
|119
6th_$16,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Sports Fan
|120
|Sunrise Kitten
|122
|Johan Zoffani
|124
|Texas Gold Rush
|120
|Trade Deadline
|120
|Kokokomo
|120
|Major Kong
|120
|Battleship Bevo
|120
|Shake It
|124
|Valentine Guy
|120
|Mom Said Yes
|120
|Toah
|120
7th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6½f.
|Warriors Haven
|121
|Atlatl
|121
|Runaway Tracy
|121
|Candy Baron
|121
|Temple of Light
|121
|Hearoseoneaster
|121
|A Hunk of Heaven
|121
|He's a Prince
|121
8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f.
|Cascade King
|122
|Bobby Don
|122
|Replete
|122
|Muni Muni Slew
|124
|Knocks Big Thirst
|124
|Mr. Shapoor
|124
|Soldier Boy
|124
|Stormin Hongkong
|122
|True Saint
|122
9th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 5f.
|A Girl Like Me
|123
|Dont Float the Ice
|118
|Rumpus
|118
|Sweet Adeline
|120
|Factual
|120
|In the Vault
|120
|Bella Figura
|123
|Our Southern Girl
|118
|Northern Dynasty
|121
|Staci's Red Dress
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.