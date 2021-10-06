1st_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Mattea120Smokey Reflection120
Lena's Shadow120Charmento123
Honor Graduate120Between120

2nd_$20,000, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Tin Badge120Hard Attack122
Budro Talking124Tashkent120
Heza Wild Ride120Fred'stwirlincandy120
Newport Beach120Mishko124
Zumurudee120

3rd_$24,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6f.

Vlock119Onlytimewilltell119
Twentyone N Change119Ledoux What It Do119
Ears to Me119Midnight River119

4th_$11,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

St Maria121Dark Sarcasm121
Kandi Spun118Keeping Secrets121
Light Shift118Tantima121
Valentina Lil120

5th_$34,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 6½f.

Stan's Miracle Man119Ghost Art119
Jerry's Eighty119Screwball119
Malibu Thunder119Shut Up Man119
Briar119

6th_$16,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Sports Fan120Sunrise Kitten122
Johan Zoffani124Texas Gold Rush120
Trade Deadline120Kokokomo120
Major Kong120Battleship Bevo120
Shake It124Valentine Guy120
Mom Said Yes120Toah120

7th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6½f.

Warriors Haven121Atlatl121
Runaway Tracy121Candy Baron121
Temple of Light121Hearoseoneaster121
A Hunk of Heaven121He's a Prince121

8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f.

Cascade King122Bobby Don122
Replete122Muni Muni Slew124
Knocks Big Thirst124Mr. Shapoor124
Soldier Boy124Stormin Hongkong122
True Saint122

9th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 5f.

A Girl Like Me123Dont Float the Ice118
Rumpus118Sweet Adeline120
Factual120In the Vault120
Bella Figura123Our Southern Girl118
Northern Dynasty121Staci's Red Dress120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you