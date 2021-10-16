1st_$11,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Dirty Deeds
|121
|Firecracker Stand
|119
|Perfectomundo
|121
|Thornish
|122
|My True Reward
|122
|Gumbo
|119
|Lang's Fir Doll
|119
2nd_$16,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Okie Front
|116
|La Morena
|116
|Dont Float the Ice
|118
|Stalemate
|119
|Summer Love
|119
|Stylin N Profilin
|123
|Heighten
|114
|Gray Zone
|121
|Daisy Fiftyseven
|119
|Doc's Denita
|119
3rd_$13,475, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Boss Hoss Ross
|120
|Deja Crew
|122
|Speaker Van
|124
|Mighty Bugsy
|117
|Okie Buck
|122
|Internet Express
|122
|Rebel Rumble
|122
|Starward
|120
|Fetchum Ketchum
|122
4th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6½f.
|Same Kathleen
|120
|Sure Shot Shelly
|120
|Silver Legacy
|120
|Cornerofthesky
|120
|Warrior Gray
|120
|Da Prairie Girl
|120
|A Heart of a Lion
|120
|Smokey Reflection
|120
|Charmento
|123
|Harpers Vision
|115
5th_$18,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Veteran's Holiday
|121
|Sharp Rocket
|119
|First Rate
|122
|Ace Gilford
|124
|Vim and Vigor
|119
|Okie Twist
|121
|Last Martini
|119
6th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f.
|Fortheloveoflydia
|120
|Lilianfels
|120
|The Karman Line
|120
|Irma M
|120
|Big Blue Note
|120
|Here Comes Nomercy
|120
|Bendelene
|120
|Strawberry Salina
|123
|Smart Lassie
|123
|Good Liquor
|120
7th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.
|Dede's Trick
|123
|Excetera
|123
|Goddess of Wonder
|123
|Heartbreak Road
|120
|Adele's Bling
|120
|The Good Time
|120
|Prairie Star
|120
|Lady Paloma
|123
|Mylittlewiskeygirl
|120
|Star in the Sky
|120
8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.
|Implicator
|122
|Royally
|124
|King Ford
|124
|Comedian
|124
|Deanos Cape
|124
|Mule Skinner
|124
|Close to Midnight
|124
|Aktulgali
|119
|Tillis
|119
|Junesandra
|121
9th_$36,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi.
|Newscaster
|124
|Parrot Head
|121
|Alex Joon
|122
|He's a Suitor
|120
|Mahomes
|124
|Jungle Runner
|124
|Colloquist
|122
|Warlock Doc
|121
|Dial in for Lute
|121
|Kokokomo
|120
