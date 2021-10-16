1st_$11,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Dirty Deeds121Firecracker Stand119
Perfectomundo121Thornish122
My True Reward122Gumbo119
Lang's Fir Doll119

2nd_$16,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Okie Front116La Morena116
Dont Float the Ice118Stalemate119
Summer Love119Stylin N Profilin123
Heighten114Gray Zone121
Daisy Fiftyseven119Doc's Denita119

3rd_$13,475, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Boss Hoss Ross120Deja Crew122
Speaker Van124Mighty Bugsy117
Okie Buck122Internet Express122
Rebel Rumble122Starward120
Fetchum Ketchum122

4th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6½f.

Same Kathleen120Sure Shot Shelly120
Silver Legacy120Cornerofthesky120
Warrior Gray120Da Prairie Girl120
A Heart of a Lion120Smokey Reflection120
Charmento123Harpers Vision115

5th_$18,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Veteran's Holiday121Sharp Rocket119
First Rate122Ace Gilford124
Vim and Vigor119Okie Twist121
Last Martini119

6th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f.

Fortheloveoflydia120Lilianfels120
The Karman Line120Irma M120
Big Blue Note120Here Comes Nomercy120
Bendelene120Strawberry Salina123
Smart Lassie123Good Liquor120

7th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.

Dede's Trick123Excetera123
Goddess of Wonder123Heartbreak Road120
Adele's Bling120The Good Time120
Prairie Star120Lady Paloma123
Mylittlewiskeygirl120Star in the Sky120

8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Implicator122Royally124
King Ford124Comedian124
Deanos Cape124Mule Skinner124
Close to Midnight124Aktulgali119
Tillis119Junesandra121

9th_$36,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi.

Newscaster124Parrot Head121
Alex Joon122He's a Suitor120
Mahomes124Jungle Runner124
Colloquist122Warlock Doc121
Dial in for Lute121Kokokomo120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

