1st_$36,300, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 7f.
|Texas Bad Boy
|117
|Drivehappy
|117
|American Code
|124
|Flexati
|120
|Digital
|120
|Euroexit
|117
|Flatout Winner
|120
2nd_$18,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Jessie's Valentine
|121
|Dodropin
|121
|Black Magic Lady
|118
|Heatin Up
|118
|Eurobouttogetit
|116
|Telling Thyme
|118
|Curious Sensation
|118
|Take Charge Woman
|121
|Rumpus
|118
3rd_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Olive County
|121
|Big Little Lie
|121
|Valentina Lil
|118
|Lilly Belle
|121
|I'm a Stephanie
|116
|Harlow's Vision
|120
|Blurred Vision
|118
|Magic Mindy
|118
|Yolonda
|121
4th_$12,100, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Sournois
|124
|Major Kong
|124
|Winter Wolf
|120
|Kay's Gray
|122
|Hunk of a Hit
|124
|Foxy Ace
|122
|Howdy Pilgrim
|119
|Shades of Glory
|124
|Best Year Yet
|122
5th_$12,250, mdn cl $7,500-$6,250, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f.
|Moccasin Bluff
|123
|Sing One for Mama
|120
|Smoking Guitar
|123
|Mystical Matilda
|123
|Icy Cape
|123
|Pearl Snap
|120
|Sweet Smokin Gal
|118
|It's Inevitable
|120
|Theycallherpinky
|123
|River Ruby
|120
|Black Coffee Buzz
|120
6th_$19,800, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 11/8mi.
|Crypto Gold
|120
|Gopher Gold
|122
|Big Money Machine
|124
|Chocolateicecream
|124
|He's Munnie
|120
|Fred'stwirlincandy
|120
|I'm an Eight
|120
|Jailhouse Kitten
|122
|Valentine Street
|124
|Venture Forth
|124
|Life On the Road
|120
|Dak Da Man
|120
|Pacific Typhoon
|124
7th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.
|Race Day Rebal
|119
|Texas Skywalker
|119
|Ellie the Nurse
|119
|Bureau
|119
|Shotgun Up
|119
|Perfect Tom
|119
|Banco
|119
|Don'tcrossthedevil
|119
|Last Roo
|119
|Big Bernie
|119
8th_$65,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Catdaddy
|122
|Popularity
|120
|Favorable Outcome
|124
|Drifting West
|120
|Popular Kid
|124
|Box Seat
|120
9th_$41,650, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f.
|Oso Prieto
|122
|Magna Punch
|119
|He's a Bomb
|119
|Love My Ride
|122
|Just Chillin
|119
|You'reobadboy
|119
|Flycatcher
|124
|Euroeast
|122
|No Mo Hooch
|122
|Tavner
|124
|Winners Luck
|119
|Whip
|119
