1st_$36,300, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 7f.

Texas Bad Boy117Drivehappy117
American Code124Flexati120
Digital120Euroexit117
Flatout Winner120

2nd_$18,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Jessie's Valentine121Dodropin121
Black Magic Lady118Heatin Up118
Eurobouttogetit116Telling Thyme118
Curious Sensation118Take Charge Woman121
Rumpus118

3rd_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Olive County121Big Little Lie121
Valentina Lil118Lilly Belle121
I'm a Stephanie116Harlow's Vision120
Blurred Vision118Magic Mindy118
Yolonda121

4th_$12,100, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Sournois124Major Kong124
Winter Wolf120Kay's Gray122
Hunk of a Hit124Foxy Ace122
Howdy Pilgrim119Shades of Glory124
Best Year Yet122

5th_$12,250, mdn cl $7,500-$6,250, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f.

Moccasin Bluff123Sing One for Mama120
Smoking Guitar123Mystical Matilda123
Icy Cape123Pearl Snap120
Sweet Smokin Gal118It's Inevitable120
Theycallherpinky123River Ruby120
Black Coffee Buzz120

6th_$19,800, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

Crypto Gold120Gopher Gold122
Big Money Machine124Chocolateicecream124
He's Munnie120Fred'stwirlincandy120
I'm an Eight120Jailhouse Kitten122
Valentine Street124Venture Forth124
Life On the Road120Dak Da Man120
Pacific Typhoon124

7th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.

Race Day Rebal119Texas Skywalker119
Ellie the Nurse119Bureau119
Shotgun Up119Perfect Tom119
Banco119Don'tcrossthedevil119
Last Roo119Big Bernie119

8th_$65,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi.

Catdaddy122Popularity120
Favorable Outcome124Drifting West120
Popular Kid124Box Seat120

9th_$41,650, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f.

Oso Prieto122Magna Punch119
He's a Bomb119Love My Ride122
Just Chillin119You'reobadboy119
Flycatcher124Euroeast122
No Mo Hooch122Tavner124
Winners Luck119Whip119

