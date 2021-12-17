4th-$20,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:28. Good. settled,3w, up in time

Fractional/Final Time: 23.860, 48.010, 1:13.090, 1:39.950, 00.000, 1:47.150.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: B H, 5, by Paynter-High Speed Goldie

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Vangilder122255-hd5-14-23-51-½S. Elliott6.20
Bizzy Legs121411-½1-1½1-21-42-2¾C. Montalvo3.60
Absaroka124542-12-22-22-hd3-3¼R. Eramia0.70
Something Natural122166-½774-1½4-5¾E. Perez10.80
Willy Special Cats1203776-½6-25-hd5-3¾W. Hamilton39.00
Newport Beach124723-23-23-26-36-¾J. Alvarez9.10
Fred'stwirlincandy124634-44-35-½77L. Luzzi10.40
2 (2)Vangilder14.407.403.00
4 (4)Bizzy Legs6.202.40
5 (5)Absaroka2.10

Exacta (2-4) paid $80.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-5-1) paid $27.62; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $41.80;

