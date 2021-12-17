4th-$20,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:28. Good. settled,3w, up in time
Fractional/Final Time: 23.860, 48.010, 1:13.090, 1:39.950, 00.000, 1:47.150.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: B H, 5, by Paynter-High Speed Goldie
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Vangilder
|122
|2
|5
|5-hd
|5-1
|4-2
|3-5
|1-½
|S. Elliott
|6.20
|Bizzy Legs
|121
|4
|1
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-4
|2-2¾
|C. Montalvo
|3.60
|Absaroka
|124
|5
|4
|2-1
|2-2
|2-2
|2-hd
|3-3¼
|R. Eramia
|0.70
|Something Natural
|122
|1
|6
|6-½
|7
|7
|4-1½
|4-5¾
|E. Perez
|10.80
|Willy Special Cats
|120
|3
|7
|7
|6-½
|6-2
|5-hd
|5-3¾
|W. Hamilton
|39.00
|Newport Beach
|124
|7
|2
|3-2
|3-2
|3-2
|6-3
|6-¾
|J. Alvarez
|9.10
|Fred'stwirlincandy
|124
|6
|3
|4-4
|4-3
|5-½
|7
|7
|L. Luzzi
|10.40
|2 (2)
|Vangilder
|14.40
|7.40
|3.00
|4 (4)
|Bizzy Legs
|6.20
|2.40
|5 (5)
|Absaroka
|2.10
Exacta (2-4) paid $80.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-5-1) paid $27.62; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $41.80;
