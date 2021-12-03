1st-$24,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:08. Good. stalk, 3w, held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 24.240, 49.280, 1:16.510, 1:30.260, 00.000, 1:44.220.

Trainer: Scott Young

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Blueskiesnrainbows-Queenlasefa

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Queenoftherainbow120314-14-½2-hd1-11-1½F. Wethey Jr.5.803.602.401.90
Miss Long Legs119245-hd5-15-1½2-32-11¼A. Triana Jr.3.402.602.30
Hot Caviar120532-12-11-½3-43-4¼R. Eramia3.003.90
Derry's Hero119653-13-hd4-14-24-10¼S. Elliott3.70
Lisa G122421-½1-½3-hd5-35-9¼B. Landeros7.00
Kisses Arent Free1191666666L. Goncalves19.80

Exacta (3-2) paid $17.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-6) paid $7.22; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $16.55;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you