1st-$24,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:08. Good. stalk, 3w, held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 24.240, 49.280, 1:16.510, 1:30.260, 00.000, 1:44.220.
Trainer: Scott Young
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Blueskiesnrainbows-Queenlasefa
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Queenoftherainbow
|120
|3
|1
|4-1
|4-½
|2-hd
|1-1
|1-1½
|F. Wethey Jr.
|5.80
|3.60
|2.40
|1.90
|Miss Long Legs
|119
|2
|4
|5-hd
|5-1
|5-1½
|2-3
|2-11¼
|A. Triana Jr.
|3.40
|2.60
|2.30
|Hot Caviar
|120
|5
|3
|2-1
|2-1
|1-½
|3-4
|3-4¼
|R. Eramia
|3.00
|3.90
|Derry's Hero
|119
|6
|5
|3-1
|3-hd
|4-1
|4-2
|4-10¼
|S. Elliott
|3.70
|Lisa G
|122
|4
|2
|1-½
|1-½
|3-hd
|5-3
|5-9¼
|B. Landeros
|7.00
|Kisses Arent Free
|119
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|L. Goncalves
|19.80
Exacta (3-2) paid $17.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-6) paid $7.22; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $16.55;
