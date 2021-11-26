3rd-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:04. Good. stalk, 3w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.680, 49.170, 1:14.730, 1:28.470, 00.000, 1:42.830.

Trainer: Scott Young

Winner: B F, 2, by Pollard's Vision-Plenty

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Plenty of Vision120643-13-½2-½1-hd1-3F. Wethey Jr.1.90
Take Me Serious120552-12-1½1-12-32-¾R. Eramia1.60
Lil' Jimmi Sue119411-hd1-hd3-33-63-12¼I. Diego6.00
Annie Okie119224-24-34-14-24-3¼J. Alvarez9.50
Gospel Charity119135-1½5-hd5-15-45-7½L. Luzzi26.30
D Finest Okie1193676-36-156-306-48½L. Quinonez3.60
My Golden Prize121776-½7777W. Hamilton35.50
6 (6)Plenty of Vision5.803.202.60
5 (5)Take Me Serious3.202.60
4 (4)Lil' Jimmi Sue3.40

Exacta (6-5) paid $17.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-2) paid $9.99; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $13.45;

