3rd-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:04. Good. stalk, 3w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.680, 49.170, 1:14.730, 1:28.470, 00.000, 1:42.830.
Trainer: Scott Young
Winner: B F, 2, by Pollard's Vision-Plenty
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Plenty of Vision
|120
|6
|4
|3-1
|3-½
|2-½
|1-hd
|1-3
|F. Wethey Jr.
|1.90
|Take Me Serious
|120
|5
|5
|2-1
|2-1½
|1-1
|2-3
|2-¾
|R. Eramia
|1.60
|Lil' Jimmi Sue
|119
|4
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-3
|3-6
|3-12¼
|I. Diego
|6.00
|Annie Okie
|119
|2
|2
|4-2
|4-3
|4-1
|4-2
|4-3¼
|J. Alvarez
|9.50
|Gospel Charity
|119
|1
|3
|5-1½
|5-hd
|5-1
|5-4
|5-7½
|L. Luzzi
|26.30
|D Finest Okie
|119
|3
|6
|7
|6-3
|6-15
|6-30
|6-48½
|L. Quinonez
|3.60
|My Golden Prize
|121
|7
|7
|6-½
|7
|7
|7
|7
|W. Hamilton
|35.50
|6 (6)
|Plenty of Vision
|5.80
|3.20
|2.60
|5 (5)
|Take Me Serious
|3.20
|2.60
|4 (4)
|Lil' Jimmi Sue
|3.40
Exacta (6-5) paid $17.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-2) paid $9.99; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $13.45;
