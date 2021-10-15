2nd-$145,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Oklahoma Classics Distaff S.
Off 7:38. Good. stalk, bid 5w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.760, 48.370, 1:12.800, 1:38.350, 00.000, 1:42.550.
Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Magna Graduate-She's All In
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|She's All Wolfe
|120
|2
|6
|4-1
|4-1
|4-hd
|1-1
|1-1¾
|R. Eramia
|6.20
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|Dipping In
|118
|1
|7
|8
|7-½
|6-1
|3-hd
|2-1¾
|D. Cabrera
|8.40
|4.60
|10.30
|Lady Orchid
|120
|8
|1
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-2
|4-hd
|3-1¾
|F. Wethey Jr.
|2.80
|2.40
|Gotta See Red
|117
|4
|2
|1-½
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|4-3¼
|L. Goncalves
|2.20
|Graygirlgo
|116
|7
|5
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-1
|5-1½
|5-2¼
|E. Zayas
|14.60
|Gospel Lucille
|118
|3
|3
|6-1
|6-½
|8
|8
|6-hd
|J. Medina
|27.60
|Okie Queen
|118
|6
|4
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|6-3
|7-nk
|L. Quinonez
|12.30
|Ekati's Hit
|116
|5
|8
|7-hd
|8
|7-½
|7-hd
|8
|R. Vazquez
|21.80
Daily Double (1-2) paid $17.60; Exacta (2-1) paid $38.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-8-4) paid $12.09; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-8) paid $26.40;
