2nd-$145,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Oklahoma Classics Distaff S.

Off 7:38. Good. stalk, bid 5w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.760, 48.370, 1:12.800, 1:38.350, 00.000, 1:42.550.

Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Magna Graduate-She's All In

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
She's All Wolfe120264-14-14-hd1-11-1¾R. Eramia2.10
Dipping In1181787-½6-13-hd2-1¾D. Cabrera10.30
Lady Orchid120815-hd5-hd5-24-hd3-1¾F. Wethey Jr.2.40
Gotta See Red117421-½2-12-hd2-hd4-3¼L. Goncalves2.20
Graygirlgo116753-hd3-13-15-1½5-2¼E. Zayas14.60
Gospel Lucille118336-16-½886-hdJ. Medina27.60
Okie Queen118642-11-hd1-hd6-37-nkL. Quinonez12.30
Ekati's Hit116587-hd87-½7-hd8R. Vazquez21.80
2 (2)She's All Wolfe6.203.402.40
1 (1)Dipping In8.404.60
8 (8)Lady Orchid2.80

Daily Double (1-2) paid $17.60; Exacta (2-1) paid $38.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-8-4) paid $12.09; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-8) paid $26.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

