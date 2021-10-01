3rd-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:05. Good. settled, 2w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.970, 47.860, 1:13.120, 1:26.810, 00.000, 1:41.070.

Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel

Winner: CH C, 3, by Super Saver-Madame Pele

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Junesandra121745-14-hd3-22-11-2¼R. Eramia6.003.602.602.00
Marketbook121532-11-½1-½1-12-½S. Elliott5.004.808.80
Pa Ma's Amos1216576-1½5-34-13-½L. Goncalves5.6018.60
West Texas Rain121324-15-44-25-184-1¼L. Wade1.80
Reserve121463-12-½2-13-hd5-20½R. Vazquez2.20
I Can't Tell Ya121111-hd3-16-186-306I. Diego18.50
Parabellum121276-2777W. Hamilton26.50

Exacta (7-5) paid $51.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-3) paid $49.20; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $74.55;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you