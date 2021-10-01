3rd-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:05. Good. settled, 2w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.970, 47.860, 1:13.120, 1:26.810, 00.000, 1:41.070.
Trainer: Donnie Von Hemel
Winner: CH C, 3, by Super Saver-Madame Pele
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Junesandra
|121
|7
|4
|5-1
|4-hd
|3-2
|2-1
|1-2¼
|R. Eramia
|6.00
|3.60
|2.60
|2.00
|Marketbook
|121
|5
|3
|2-1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1
|2-½
|S. Elliott
|5.00
|4.80
|8.80
|Pa Ma's Amos
|121
|6
|5
|7
|6-1½
|5-3
|4-1
|3-½
|L. Goncalves
|5.60
|18.60
|West Texas Rain
|121
|3
|2
|4-1
|5-4
|4-2
|5-18
|4-1¼
|L. Wade
|1.80
|Reserve
|121
|4
|6
|3-1
|2-½
|2-1
|3-hd
|5-20½
|R. Vazquez
|2.20
|I Can't Tell Ya
|121
|1
|1
|1-hd
|3-1
|6-18
|6-30
|6
|I. Diego
|18.50
|Parabellum
|121
|2
|7
|6-2
|7
|7
|7
|—
|W. Hamilton
|26.50
Exacta (7-5) paid $51.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-3) paid $49.20; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $74.55;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.