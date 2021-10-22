5th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:03. Good. duel inside, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 21.970, 45.480, 58.500, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.400.
Trainer: Kenneth Nolen
Winner: CH M, 6, by New Year's Day-Larue Lovelake
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|New Years Love
|121
|2
|1
|2-1
|2-2
|2-1½
|1-2¼
|F. Wethey Jr.
|5.80
|Afleet Okie
|123
|3
|6
|6-hd
|6-1
|5-3
|2-½
|S. Elliott
|4.10
|Jaime's Lil Fear
|121
|5
|5
|5-2
|5-1
|4-hd
|3-1
|C. Montalvo
|34.50
|Daaherachel
|123
|4
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|4-2¼
|R. Vazquez
|2.40
|Unexpected Storm
|123
|7
|4
|3-½
|3-1
|3-2
|5-2
|L. Goncalves
|2.60
|Acertive Miss
|121
|1
|7
|7-½
|8
|7-2
|6-5½
|K. Tohill
|30.70
|Gazing
|123
|6
|8
|8
|7-½
|8
|7-1
|O. Sanchez
|3.70
|Broadway County
|114
|8
|3
|4-2
|4-3
|6-hd
|8
|R. Cruz
|24.00
|2 (2)
|New Years Love
|13.60
|5.80
|4.60
|3 (3)
|Afleet Okie
|5.00
|3.80
|5 (5)
|Jaime's Lil Fear
|8.80
$0.5 Pick 5 (4-8-2-4-2) 5 Correct Paid $4,913.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-2-4-2) 4 Correct Paid $623.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.40. Exacta (2-3) paid $59.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-5-4) paid $85.10; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $114.45;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.