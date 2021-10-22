5th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:03. Good. duel inside, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 21.970, 45.480, 58.500, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.400.

Trainer: Kenneth Nolen

Winner: CH M, 6, by New Year's Day-Larue Lovelake

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
New Years Love121212-12-22-1½1-2¼F. Wethey Jr.5.80
Afleet Okie123366-hd6-15-32-½S. Elliott4.10
Jaime's Lil Fear121555-25-14-hd3-1C. Montalvo34.50
Daaherachel123421-hd1-hd1-hd4-2¼R. Vazquez2.40
Unexpected Storm123743-½3-13-25-2L. Goncalves2.60
Acertive Miss121177-½87-26-5½K. Tohill30.70
Gazing1236887-½87-1O. Sanchez3.70
Broadway County114834-24-36-hd8R. Cruz24.00
2 (2)New Years Love13.605.804.60
3 (3)Afleet Okie5.003.80
5 (5)Jaime's Lil Fear8.80

$0.5 Pick 5 (4-8-2-4-2) 5 Correct Paid $4,913.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-2-4-2) 4 Correct Paid $623.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.40. Exacta (2-3) paid $59.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-5-4) paid $85.10; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $114.45;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

