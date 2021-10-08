8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:27. Good. inside, rallied, clear

Fractional/Final Time: 21.820, 45.390, 57.850, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.380.

Trainer: Frank Lucarelli

Winner: CH F, 3, by Declaration of War-Southern Solstice

Scratched: Princess Phone.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lets Declare Peace120254-hd4-11-11-6L. Goncalves6.50
Fire of Gold123742-hd2-hd2-hd2-½E. Lara5.60
Ship's Creek121878-½8-17-13-1¾C. Lindsay15.80
Samborita118399-1½9-19-1½4-nkK. Tohill78.60
A Real Jewel118913-hd3-13-½5-¾S. Elliott0.60
High Cost of Livin119465-1½5-26-16-½D. Cabrera9.80
Sheza Hunk12151010108-½7-2¾F. Manrrique83.90
Take Charge Woman1211026-hd6-35-hd8-1¾R. Vazquez12.70
Hatchet Gurl118631-11-1½4-29-½O. Sanchez33.50
Wildly Dramatic120187-27-21010R. Eramia22.20
2 (2)Lets Declare Peace15.008.004.40
7 (7)Fire of Gold6.804.60
8 (8)Ship's Creek9.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $63.50. Exacta (2-7) paid $96.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-3) paid $1,039.27; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-8) paid $217.80;

