8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:27. Good. inside, rallied, clear
Fractional/Final Time: 21.820, 45.390, 57.850, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.380.
Trainer: Frank Lucarelli
Winner: CH F, 3, by Declaration of War-Southern Solstice
Scratched: Princess Phone.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Lets Declare Peace
|120
|2
|5
|4-hd
|4-1
|1-1
|1-6
|L. Goncalves
|6.50
|Fire of Gold
|123
|7
|4
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|E. Lara
|5.60
|Ship's Creek
|121
|8
|7
|8-½
|8-1
|7-1
|3-1¾
|C. Lindsay
|15.80
|Samborita
|118
|3
|9
|9-1½
|9-1
|9-1½
|4-nk
|K. Tohill
|78.60
|A Real Jewel
|118
|9
|1
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-½
|5-¾
|S. Elliott
|0.60
|High Cost of Livin
|119
|4
|6
|5-1½
|5-2
|6-1
|6-½
|D. Cabrera
|9.80
|Sheza Hunk
|121
|5
|10
|10
|10
|8-½
|7-2¾
|F. Manrrique
|83.90
|Take Charge Woman
|121
|10
|2
|6-hd
|6-3
|5-hd
|8-1¾
|R. Vazquez
|12.70
|Hatchet Gurl
|118
|6
|3
|1-1
|1-1½
|4-2
|9-½
|O. Sanchez
|33.50
|Wildly Dramatic
|120
|1
|8
|7-2
|7-2
|10
|10
|R. Eramia
|22.20
|2 (2)
|Lets Declare Peace
|15.00
|8.00
|4.40
|7 (7)
|Fire of Gold
|6.80
|4.60
|8 (8)
|Ship's Creek
|9.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $63.50. Exacta (2-7) paid $96.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-3) paid $1,039.27; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-8) paid $217.80;
