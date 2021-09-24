1st-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:08. 2. stumbled, duel, best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.440, 50.270, 1:15.950, 1:28.920, 00.000, 1:41.990.

Trainer: Scott Young

Winner: CH G, 3, by Den's Legacy-Talkin Taylor

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Okie Twist121262-11-hd1-hd1-21-6F. Wethey, Jr.2.402.102.100.20
Prince Carolina J121424-14-1½4-22-hd2-nkE. Lara10.005.6029.10
Little Red Okie121343-½3-hd3-hd3-hd3-½L. Luzzi2.605.30
A Lot of Heat121131-½2-1½2-14-44-5¼D. Sorenson9.40
Gospel Buzz121515-hd665-hd5-1W. Hamilton12.00
Harpers Vision1186565-hd5-½66A. Triana Jr.38.80

Exacta (2-4) paid $17.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $5.54; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $13.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you