1st-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:08. 2. stumbled, duel, best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.440, 50.270, 1:15.950, 1:28.920, 00.000, 1:41.990.
Trainer: Scott Young
Winner: CH G, 3, by Den's Legacy-Talkin Taylor
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Okie Twist
|121
|2
|6
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-6
|F. Wethey, Jr.
|0.20
|Prince Carolina J
|121
|4
|2
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-2
|2-hd
|2-nk
|E. Lara
|29.10
|Little Red Okie
|121
|3
|4
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-½
|L. Luzzi
|5.30
|A Lot of Heat
|121
|1
|3
|1-½
|2-1½
|2-1
|4-4
|4-5¼
|D. Sorenson
|9.40
|Gospel Buzz
|121
|5
|1
|5-hd
|6
|6
|5-hd
|5-1
|W. Hamilton
|12.00
|Harpers Vision
|118
|6
|5
|6
|5-hd
|5-½
|6
|6
|A. Triana Jr.
|38.80
|2 (2)
|Okie Twist
|2.40
|2.10
|2.10
|4 (4)
|Prince Carolina J
|10.00
|5.60
|3 (3)
|Little Red Okie
|2.60
Exacta (2-4) paid $17.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $5.54; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $13.50;
