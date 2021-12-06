2nd-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:00. 1. set pace, held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 24.930, 49.440, 1:14.960, 1:27.710, 00.000, 1:40.550.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: B F, 3, by American Pharoah-Empire City (JPN)
Scratched: Autostrada.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Miss Americana
|120
|6
|1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1-½
|S. Elliott
|2.60
|2.10
|2.10
|0.30
|Miss Empirement
|120
|3
|4
|5-2
|3-hd
|2-1
|2-3
|2-11½
|D. Cabrera
|3.20
|2.40
|5.20
|Honor Given
|123
|4
|2
|4-hd
|6-5
|4-1
|3-5
|3-9½
|W. Hamilton
|4.40
|13.50
|Suffragette
|120
|7
|6
|6-5
|5-hd
|6-4
|5-1½
|4-1
|D. Sorenson
|4.80
|Rosie Flashback
|123
|2
|5
|2-1½
|2-1
|3-2
|4-½
|5-2
|J. Medina
|70.50
|Karakontina
|123
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6-1
|L. Quinonez
|33.10
|Mrs. Krinkles
|120
|5
|3
|3-½
|4-1
|5-hd
|6-2
|7
|E. Lara
|35.50
Daily Double (3-6) paid $30.40; Exacta (6-3) paid $7.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-7) paid $3.87; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $10.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.