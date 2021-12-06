2nd-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:00. 1. set pace, held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 24.930, 49.440, 1:14.960, 1:27.710, 00.000, 1:40.550.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: B F, 3, by American Pharoah-Empire City (JPN)

Scratched: Autostrada.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Miss Americana120611-11-21-21-21-½S. Elliott2.602.102.100.30
Miss Empirement120345-23-hd2-12-32-11½D. Cabrera3.202.405.20
Honor Given123424-hd6-54-13-53-9½W. Hamilton4.4013.50
Suffragette120766-55-hd6-45-1½4-1D. Sorenson4.80
Rosie Flashback123252-1½2-13-24-½5-2J. Medina70.50
Karakontina1231777776-1L. Quinonez33.10
Mrs. Krinkles120533-½4-15-hd6-27E. Lara35.50

Daily Double (3-6) paid $30.40; Exacta (6-3) paid $7.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-7) paid $3.87; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $10.20;

