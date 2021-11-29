2nd-$13,475, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:59. Good. pace inside,ridden out
Fractional/Final Time: 24.980, 49.630, 1:14.790, 1:28.020, 00.000, 1:41.440.
Trainer: Austin Gustafson
Winner: CH G, 5, by Jimmy Creed-Uno Mas Papa
Scratched: Lastcallforalcohol.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Dobbins G
|120
|2
|2
|1-1½
|2-½
|1-1½
|1-5
|1-4½
|D. Cabrera
|0.60
|Gospel Abe
|120
|4
|6
|7-4
|7-4
|7-7
|3-½
|2-6
|F. Wethey Jr.
|6.40
|Hunter Quick
|122
|3
|1
|2-1½
|1-hd
|3-2
|2-½
|3-1¾
|B. Landeros
|23.70
|Humor's Reward
|122
|7
|4
|6-2
|3-hd
|4-½
|6-2
|4-½
|O. Sanchez
|35.50
|Kipper
|120
|5
|5
|3-hd
|5-1
|2-hd
|4-½
|5-½
|R. Eramia
|4.00
|Big Game Hunter
|124
|1
|3
|4-2
|6-4
|6-1
|5-½
|6-6¼
|W. Hamilton
|5.50
|Just Fred
|122
|8
|7
|5-hd
|4-½
|5-hd
|7-5
|7-8¾
|F. Manrrique
|57.10
|Smok'n Policy
|120
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|L. Luzzi
|15.20
|2 (2)
|Dobbins G
|3.20
|3.00
|2.40
|4 (4)
|Gospel Abe
|6.00
|3.20
|3 (3)
|Hunter Quick
|7.00
Daily Double (3-2) paid $72.20; Exacta (2-4) paid $13.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-8) paid $43.47; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $31.85;
