2nd-$13,475, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:59. Good. pace inside,ridden out

Fractional/Final Time: 24.980, 49.630, 1:14.790, 1:28.020, 00.000, 1:41.440.

Trainer: Austin Gustafson

Winner: CH G, 5, by Jimmy Creed-Uno Mas Papa

Scratched: Lastcallforalcohol.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dobbins G120221-1½2-½1-1½1-51-4½D. Cabrera0.60
Gospel Abe120467-47-47-73-½2-6F. Wethey Jr.6.40
Hunter Quick122312-1½1-hd3-22-½3-1¾B. Landeros23.70
Humor's Reward122746-23-hd4-½6-24-½O. Sanchez35.50
Kipper120553-hd5-12-hd4-½5-½R. Eramia4.00
Big Game Hunter124134-26-46-15-½6-6¼W. Hamilton5.50
Just Fred122875-hd4-½5-hd7-57-8¾F. Manrrique57.10
Smok'n Policy1206888888L. Luzzi15.20
2 (2)Dobbins G3.203.002.40
4 (4)Gospel Abe6.003.20
3 (3)Hunter Quick7.00

Daily Double (3-2) paid $72.20; Exacta (2-4) paid $13.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-8) paid $43.47; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $31.85;

